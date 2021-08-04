Vudu, Fandango NOW merge into single on-demand platform

Fandango is simplifying its streaming services, announcing that Vudu and Fandango NOW will combine into a single on-demand entertainment platform offering movies and TV shows. The new service will keep the Vudu name and is available immediately.

In addition, the new Vudu service will replace Fandango NOW as the official movie and TV store on Roku streaming platforms. Users will be able to pay for Vudu content using Roku Pay.

Fandango says that the new and improved Vudu will feature more than 200,000 new releases and catalog movies and TV shows. Some titles can be viewed for free while others are available to rent or buy (including some in 4K UHD), but no subscription is required to access Vudu’s catalog of titles.

Among Vudu’s available new releases are F9: The Fast Saga, Luca, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Peter Rabbit 2, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, A Quiet Place Part II, Cruella, Godzilla vs. Kong, In the Heights and more. Black Widow is expected to be available through the service soon as well.

“During a time where consumers have a myriad of viewing options, we’re proud to deliver a service that presents an unparalleled library of content, many titles that are not available on subscription services and the flexibility to pay as you go,” said Paul Yanover, Fandango president, in the official announcement.

Vudu is available in more than 75 million TV-connected device households in the U.S., per Fandango. Consumers with smart TVs from Samsung, LG and Vizio, or Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex, PlayStation, Xbox, TiVo and more devices have access to Vudu.

Consumers that were using Fandango NOW can immediately transfer their accounts and movie and TV collections to Vudu. The Movie Store and TV Store on Roku devices will automatically update from Fandango NOW to the new Vudu service.

This is the latest change regarding movie and TV on-demand options via Roku, though not as dramatic as having Google remove its Google Play apps from Roku devices.