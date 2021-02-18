Wanda gets modern in a new clip from 'WandaVision' episode 7

A new clip from episode 7 of WandaVision dropped today, and things are finally getting modern. In the new clip, Wanda has made her way to the Modern Family era of tv shows. The clip opens with her talking to a camera crew we can’t see. Actually, knowing Wanda until this point, there may not be a camera crew, and she could be talking to herself. Something that’s highly relatable, honestly. Or maybe she has some poor residents of Westview acting like one. Who knows? But what we do know is that time has moved forward again, and her hex force field has expanded.

Vision and “Pietro” are nowhere to be found. It’s just Wanda and the twins, Billy and Tommy. Billy and Tommy are concerned in the clip because their game controllers are switching eras going from modern-day game controllers to joysticks to cards. Wanda is in bed. She looks exhausted as she should be, given she expanded her false reality bubble last episode. Maybe she’s pushed her powers to their limits, or things are about to ramp up even more. Either way, things are clearly starting to go left if that wasn’t obvious before.

The plot has definitely thickened like a mason jar full of overnight oats. We won’t have to wait long to find out what exactly is up in Wanda’s world and the new residents of Westview, including poor Darcy. Hopefully, Monica Rambeau and Jimmy Woo caught up with the astrophysicists she got in contact with because Wanda is in desperate need of intervention before her grief consumes everyone, except Director Tyler “Edgelord” Hayward. He can go and make sure he leaves when he does.