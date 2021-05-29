What's on TV for Saturday, May 29

Tonight the Utah Jazz are taking on the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 3 of a Western Conference first-round series, Magnum and Higgins to investigate a shady character for a neighborhood watch group on a new episode of Magnum P.I. and the team travels to Eagle Bay, New York on a new episode of Kindred Spirits.

NBA Playoffs

Tonight the Utah Jazz are taking on the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 3 of a Western Conference first-round series. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Grizzlies, FedEx Forum.

Watch at 9:30pm EDT on ESPN

Magnum P.I.

Tonight on a new episode of Magnum P.I, an overenthusiastic neighborhood watch group asks Magnum and Higgins to investigate a shady character living on their block.

Watch at 8pm EDT on CBS

Fixer Upper

Tonight on a new episode of Fixer Upper, Chip and Joanna have a longtime friend who has a dream of living in a houseboat on Lake Waco with an all-in budget of $85,000.

Watch at 9pm EDT on DIY

The Vigil

Steeped in ancient Jewish lore and demonology, The Vigil is a supernatural horror film set over the course of a single evening in Brooklyn’s Hasidic Borough Park neighborhood. Low on funds and having recently left his insular religious community, Yakov reluctantly accepts an offer from his former rabbi and confidante to take on the responsibility of an overnight “shomer,” fulfilling the Jewish practice of watching over the body of a deceased community member. Shortly after arriving at the recently departed’s dilapidated house to sit the vidil, Yakov begins to realize that something is very, very wrong.

Watch anytime on Hulu

Kindred Spirits

Tonight on Kindred Spirits, The new owners of the Toboggan Inn fear an aggressive entity that resides in the building. Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey travel to Eagle Bay, New York.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the Travel Channel