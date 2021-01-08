Zendaya and John David Washington are HOT in the 'Malcom & Marie' trailer

We've known for some time that Euphoria star Zendaya and creator Sam Levinson teamed up with John David Washington (Tenet) for a small project in the middle of quarantine. We even knew it was called Malcom & Marie.

What we didn't expect was ... this. (OK, maybe we were hoping. A lot.)

Two minutes worth of trailer for the upcoming Netflix film and, well, we're gonna need a minute. And maybe a shower. (And a smoke.) Because there is some absolute fire going on here.

Here's the full smash from Netflix:

Sam Levinson teams up with Zendaya and John David Washington for an achingly romantic drama in which a filmmaker (Washington) and his girlfriend (Zendaya) return home following a celebratory movie premiere as he awaits what’s sure to be imminent critical and financial success. The evening suddenly takes a turn as revelations about their relationships begin to surface, testing the strength of their love. Working with cinematographer Marcell Rev, Levinson creates a film of rare originality; an ode to the great Hollywood romances as well as a heartfelt expression of faith in the medium's future.

You very much get the feeling of Eyes Wide Shut, maybe without the secret society and the kink that went along with it. Certainly the same level of one-to-one passion, though. It also almost feels like an extension of Euphoria itself. (Whose second special episode lands on Jan. 24, by the way.)

This one is going to be a must-watch when it lands on Feb. 5.