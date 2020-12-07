HBO sets a release date for 'Euphoria's second special episode

After "Rue," HBO has announced the date for the second special episode of Euphoria. This next chapter, titled "F*ck Anyone Who's Not A Sea Blob,” will follow Jules (Hunter Schafer) as she reflects on the year over her Christmas holiday and will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, January 24th.

While the show hasn't taken home its own Emmy just yet, Zendaya has for her portrayal of Rue, as has their makeup department and their music team. The first special episode was met by plenty of (literal) fanfare, and is available to stream on HBO Max now.

Here's the full press release for more details:

The special episode directed by Sam Levinson, titled "F*ck Anyone Who's Not A Sea Blob,” follows Jules (played by Hunter Schafer) over the Christmas holiday as she reflects on the year. Schafer serves as co-executive producer on the second special episode, which she co-wrote with EUPHORIA creator Sam Levinson. The first special episode debuted Sunday, December 6 on HBO and had an early streaming premiere on HBO Max starting Friday, December 4. Both special episodes were produced under COVID-19 guidelines.

EUPHORIA received three Primetime Emmy® Awards this year, including Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series (Zendaya), Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

EUPHORIA is created and written by Sam Levinson, who also serves as executive producer; executive producers Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Zendaya, Drake, Future the Prince, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady and Gary Lennon; Will Greenfield serves as a co-executive producer. Produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT.