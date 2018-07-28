Lenovo Smart Display video review

The Lenovo Smart Display is an intriguing little — OK, 8 or 10 inches little — device. It's the first to launch on the Android Things platform. And while it very much is a marriage of the Google Home speakers and a decent tablet, it's definitely a new paradigm. After a week with it in my home, I'm still finding new things to do with it, and new ways to make it work for me.
So we'll definitely have a follow-up video pretty soon. If you've got any more questions about it, fire away and I'll do my best to answer them, as well as give an update on a few things I had wrong, and a few more things I've found right about this device.
