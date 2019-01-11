If you had to boil the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas down to one thing, it'd be this: Televisions. More televisions than the eye can see. Televisions so big that you'll mentally check your credit score to see if there's any way in the world you could afford it. (Never mind that what you see at CES probably isn't even available yet.) And this year at CES we saw one of the more innovative creations from any of the manufacturers.

And that's not all — we also got a couple of new streaming boxes from two of our favorite over-the-air TV companies. So strap in: This is the best of CES 2019 as we saw it.

Best of CES 2019

LG Signature OLED TV R (65R9) Best Television



Shake, rattle and roll.



What's better than a TV that slides out of sight when you're not watching it — but still takes up a whole lot of room in your room? How about one that rolls itself up into a much smaller space. That's the signature feature of the 65-inch LG Signature OLED TV R. (And that's the "R" in the product name.) But it's not just an all-or-nothing sort of thing. There's also "Line Mode," which unfurls a number of inches and works out a sort of mini viewable mode for things like weather and music playback through the integrated speakers. Price? Best not to ask just yet.





Tablo Quad New OTA DVR



Hide the hard drive.



Tablo has long been one of the easiest (and most popular) ways to record over-the-air TV. The new Tablo Quad is an all-around improvement with four tuners, plus space inside the box for a 2.5-inch hard drive and is good for up to 8TB of storage. And coming later this year — automatic skipping of commercials. It'll cost $199 when it ships this spring.





HDHomerun Scribe Duo Another new OTA DVR



Hit record.



HDHomerun has long been a favorite of cord-cutters — so long as you didn't need an easy way to record over-the-air TV. (You could do it, just not easily.) But that changes with the Scribe Duo, with its 1-terabyte of built in storage, for $199. And if that's not enough, the companion HDHomerun Servio adds an additional 2TB of storage — and also works with existing HDHomerun boxes.



View

The bottom line

CES is a big deal for product launches, and there simply are too many to mention here. But these were among the best of the event in Las Vegas for cord-cutters. Just start saving your pennies for that rollable TV now.