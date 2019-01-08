HDHomerun Scribe Duo is its first OTA tuner with built-in DVR

HDHomerun is filling a pretty major gap in its product portfolio at CES 2019 — local (and easy) DVR service. HDHomerun Scribe Duo is the first dual-tuner box from the company that includes an internal 1-terabyte hard drive for recording TV shows.

The Scribe Duo will cost $199, with preorders starting in March. It'll officially go on sale in April and include a free year of HDHomerun DVR service, which normally costs $35. (That pays for the channel guide subscription.)

The Scribe Duo appears to be inside the same box as the current HDHomerun Duo and Quatro (be sure to check out the one we took apart ), which means won't take up much space at all.

Also, HDHomerun Servio was announced. It's a lookalike box that houses a 2-terabyte hard drive to triple the amount of storage in the Scribe Duo. Or, if you prefer, you can use it with an existing HDHomerun box. It'll run around $150, according to early reports , and also come with the free year of DVR service.

HDHomerun allowed for recordings before the Scribe and Servio, but it required use of network-attached storage and a service like Plex — something that may be old hat for those of us of the nerdier persuasion, but certainly not as easy to use as the built-in offerings from competitors like Tablo.

This makes four major players in the OTA DVR market, with HDHomerun now more directly competing with the likes of Tablo (which just announced a new tuner of its own at CES), and AirTV , which integrates directly with Sling's streaming service. There's also the new Amazon Fire TV Recast , which in addition to being far larger (and more expensive at $229) allows you to record over-the-air TV directly through the Fire TV interface.