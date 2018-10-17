The best phones to watch YouTube on

There's a "best of" list for everything these days. And that includes a list of the best phones from which to watch YouTube Videos. (Which, let's face it, is the way most of us watch YouTube on a daily basis.)

This isn't just any old list of the best phones for YouTube. This one's done by YouTube itself. It's the " YouTube Device Report ." And it's a list of "smartphones can deliver the best-in-class YouTube experience by combining next generation technologies, video performance, and reliability."

That's not to say these are the only phones that can stream YouTube. Pretty much every phone can stream YouTube. (Unless it's a Windows Phone, but that's a whole 'nother thing entirely.) No, these are "Signature Devices." That means they've met a set a criteria set forth by YouTube. (And presumably it also means they've signed some sort of licensing agreement, which often is another reason for these sorts of things.)

What's it take to be a "Signature Device" for YouTube playback? Says the company:

YouTube Signature Devices are capable of delivering a best-in-class YouTube experience by combining next generation technologies, video performance, and reliability. With a Signature Device, users can enjoy vivid HDR videos, immersive 360 video, and fast video load times.

OK, then. (It also means support for VP9 and DRM and other stuff that you probably never think of.)

So without further ado, these are the phones that YouTube says are the best for streaming YouTube:

Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 2 XL

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3 XL

HTC U12+

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Huawei Mate 20

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

LG G7 ThinQ

LG V30

Nokia 8 Sirocco

OnePlus 6

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8+

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9+

Sony Xperia XZ1

Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium

Sony Xperia XZ3

Xiaomi Mi 8

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

Missing from that list, of course, is any sort of iPhone. Does that mean an iPhone is incapable of playing videos in HDR, or playing 360-degree videos?Or loading video fast? Of course not. It just means Apple isn't a part of this program.

Updated Oct. 17, 2018: Added new phones from Huawei and Google.