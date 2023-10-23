Boiling Point TV series ending explained: the wedding service

The Boiling Point TV series came to an end with an emotional gut punch. A significant amount of episode 4 was framed around Robyn, who has a particularly bad day managing her Crohn's disease on a day when the rest of her Point North team really needs all hands on deck. They're catering their first wedding and hosting it in the dining room; as you'd expect from this particular set of chefs and servers, things don't go entirely to plan.

Here's what happened in the final episode of Boiling Point's first season.

Robyn's audition

The Point North team take on their first wedding catering shift. (Image credit: BBC/Boiling Point TV Limited)

Boiling Point episode 4 begins with Robyn heading off to an audition whilst the rest of the team is preparing Point North for the wedding they’re hosting. The wedding party actually turns up early, and the kitchen starts to fall behind under the pressure.

Robyn had arranged to start her shift late so she could attend an acting audition. Whilst waiting to go in, Robyn (who has Crohn’s disease) attempts to use the restroom, but the lock is broken. She’s ultimately forced to leave the audition behind and cannot find a bathroom in time, meaning she’s late to work as she needs to go and change.

After the titles, we return to Point North, where the wedding service is in full swing. Dean is on the warpath because Robyn still hasn’t turned up and isn’t answering the phone. Food is about to start going out, and the crew is all smiles as Jamie makes his return to the kitchen to help with the cake.

Robyn finally arrives at work, and Dean blasts her for being over an hour late (after he already delayed her shift start) in front of everyone. Billy asks if she’s alright during service, but she just walks away; when he asks whether she got the part, she tells him to drop it.

Dessert disaster

Nick behaves very inappropriately towards Camille during a busy service. (Image credit: BBC/Boiling Point TV Limited)

The team is quickly overwhelmed with how busy a wedding dinner really is and dishes start getting backed up. Nick places his hands on Camille’s waist as he pushes her out of the way to speak to Carly about how he thinks he can get service back on track as they’re preparing the main course, leaving Camille feeling very uncomfortable in the kitchen,

Nick starts calling the shots to ensure everyone knows what they’re doing. Carly takes the mains out to the bride and groom and says they’re honored, and the happy couple is full of praise for the meal.

Nick continues to harass Camille by standing over her under the guise of “just looking at the food”. Bolton steps in to ask if she’s doing okay, but Nick tries to deflect him and everyone else back to work. Outside, one of the guests asks Kit about the non-binary pride badge on their apron; whilst they’re left frustrated by the exchange, Musa mocks the guest in the kitchen to bring Kit’s spirits back up.

Whilst serving, Robyn has to dash to the bathroom again. Billy spots her leaving and waits for her outside the door to “reset” and the pair hug it out to try and power through the rest of the day. Meanwhile, Carly is heaping praise on Jamie and Emily’s desserts. Nick starts organizing the dessert service whilst Jamie and Emily fetch the wedding cake for display.

Robyn is late coming into the kitchen for the discussion; as she enters, she narrowly avoids being in the way of the wedding cake and knocks several plates of dessert onto the ground. Nick starts to lay into her, but Jamie diffuses the situation by assuring he’ll get everything under control. Robyn rushes to the toilet again and starts crying. Outside the cubicle, Billy assures her they’re sorting everything.

Reaching out

Andy tries to get in touch with Carly. (Image credit: BBC/Boiling Point TV Limited)

Back in the kitchen, Jamie wheels out the wedding cake for display, to a massive round of applause, and Dean forces him to take a bow in front of everyone. The team watches the bride and groom’s speeches, and then we jump to them leaving for their afterparty.

Liam thanks Carly for all the effort they’ve put in for his friends before dashing after them whilst the crew starts clearing up Point North. Elsewhere, Andy knocks on Carly’s door. He asks Viv to tell Carly he called after her before making to leave, but Viv invites him in for a cup of tea and a chat.

We jump back to the restaurant, where Dean and the front-of-house staff are planning a big night out. Camille’s also in the dining room, and she tells Dean she can’t deal with Nick coming along, so he promises to get rid of him. Dean goes into the kitchen and asks Nick to place an order for a few things for him; whilst Nick’s gone, he invites everyone else out. Emily refuses, and Carly tells him she can’t come along because she’s got a date, much to everyone’s surprise.

Andy and Viv chat about how Carly’s getting on, and he finds out just how much Carly’s invested into her new place; she’s apparently even remortgaged her flat to try and keep Point North afloat. Viv makes a point of saying that she could use some help with the place.

Carly and Nick are still around after everyone else heads off. Nick says its a shame no one else could stay as he would’ve liked to celebrate with everyone, but he offers to lock up so Carly isn’t late for her date.

Carly arrives for the drink with the man Viv had asked her to text (though there’s clearly no real chemistry between them) whilst the rest of the team arrives at a club. Later, Andy drops by Point North looking for Carly, where he finds Nick opening another beer instead. Nick is stunned to be meeting the Andy Jones, and asks him to get in touch should he ever need a new sous chef.

Celebrations and revelations

Robyn and Billy's bust-up is just one of the many issues that arise whilst the team are out on the town. (Image credit: BBC/Boiling Point TV Limited)

The crew continue to celebrate and are thrilled when Carly joins them in the club. they’re out, Bolton tells Johnny that he’s really come around to the new lad, even though he didn’t care for him when he first started. Billy tries to make a move on Robyn, but she pushes him away from her and Billy ends up storming off since he feels like he can’t help or get closer to her. Dean spots Robyn on her own, and the pair later end up leaving in a cab.

Outside, Jake and Jamie have a frank chat about their respective well-being and offer their support to each other. Camille tries to speak to Carly about Nick at the bar but doesn’t get a proper response as Carly spots Liam arriving at the bar. Carly is confused that he’s not at the wedding party, but he says he’d left as he wanted to be with his team.

Carly offers a toast to the wedding business with Liam; he says it was ‘fun while it lasted’... which is when he tells Carly that the money situation has taken a turn and he’s filled out insolvency forms for the restaurant.

With her world turned upside down, Carly pulls Holly away from the group and they start making out. Carly then promptly leaves without offering an explanation and ends up heading to see Andy. She asks why he wanted to see her, and he says it was to apologize for everything he put her and the team through at Jones and Sons.

When she asks why he came to the restaurant, and subsequently, what he thought of Point North, he said it was beautiful. Carly then reveals she’s just found out it's going to close, and he says he’ll make her a coffee and they can come up with a plan to save it.

In the cab ride home, Robyn explained why she was late for work, opening up about her health and what’s been going on with Billy. Thankfully, the pair cleared the air and their friendship survived everything that went on during the shift.

The series then ended with everyone bringing their night to an end; Bolton’s on his own in the club, Jamie’s at Jake’s house, Musa’s helping Kit get home, and Carly heads back to Point North for one last look at the place. Will the restaurant stay open? Let’s hope there’s a second series so we find out!

Boiling Point episode 4 was the show’s final part, but you can stream all four episodes on BBC iPlayer. If Boiling Point left you looking for more drama, check out our picks for the best BBC dramas that you should be streaming right now.