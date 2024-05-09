Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa promises mischievous adventures

It's been a long wait for Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor to take the helm of the TARDIS, but the moment is finally here as Doctor Who season 14 arrives!

After his casting was announced in May 2022, we finally got to see Ncuti as the Doctor for the first time in the 60th anniversary special "The Giggle" in December 2023, followed by his first full-length adventure on Christmas Day in "The Church On Ruby Road", which saw his first encounter with new companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson).

Finally this weekend Doctor Who fans can look forward to a full series of adventures in time and space with the 15th Doctor as the series launches on the BBC in the UK and on Disney Plus internationally on Saturday May 11 with a double bill of episodes, "Space Babies" and "The Devil's Chord" — and as we catch up with Ncuti ahead of the new series, the Sex Education star assures us that the wait will be worth it...

Ncuti Gatwa interview for Doctor Who

How does it feel now that people have finally had a chance to see your Doctor in action? "I certainly feel like some anxiety has been alleviated. It feels good to have something out there now, it's been such a build up for the pair of us, from getting cast to starting filming, so it's felt very much in limbo. Now it's out there, it feels like, 'okay guys, you've got something now!'"

The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) in the TARDIS (Image credit: Bad Wolf/BBC Studios)

What can we expect from the Doctor and Ruby's relationship over the course of this series? "They just love getting up to mischief together. The first time the Doctor sees Ruby, she's jumping on a ladder, and he's like 'this girl is cool — I like her!' They're both up for an adventure constantly, and they're causing trouble wherever they go. Millie and I always say we're very similar to the Doctor and Ruby!"

Each new story on Doctor Who is a different genre and setting — have you enjoyed that challenge? "Millie and I were saying that all the time during season one — we're prepared for anything now! There's not a job after this that we won't be prepared for — whatever genre or era you want, we've got a showreel for you! It's exciting, there's a new director on each block, so every two episodes, and they bring a new energy into it. You're constantly learning and being challenged in a good way — artistically, creatively, it pushes you."

You and Millie both joined the show at the same time — was it nice to go through that experience together? "Yeah! I was otherwise occupied, so I had a couple of days on Doctor Who, then I had to go back to my other job and I'd be like [whispers] 'oh my God, I wonder how Millie's getting on? I hope she's okay, I can't wait to see her!' And then we got back together, and I was like 'ah, this feels so good to be here doing this'. It's because it's essentially just us two in the cast for nine months. It's incredible, of course, but it's challenging — you're hanging off wires in the middle of the night and you've got to push each other, keep each other up, and that's what we do for one another."

Ncuti and Millie kept each other motivated during long shoots on set (Image credit: BBC Studios/James Pardon/Bad Wolf)

Have there been any times on set where things haven't quite gone according to plan? "Every day — I'm just trying to think of one that's printable! Every time me and Millie are on wires, the crew just despairs — we're going 'wheeeeeee!' But yeah, every day was a ball on that set. The funniest thing is when you watch stuff back after it comes out of the edit, and you're like, 'wow, that monster looks terrifying', but on the day you were acting with a tennis ball on a stick, which always makes me laugh!"

Doctor Who is getting a huge international rollout this season on the BBC in the UK and Disney Plus worldwide. How does that feel? "It feels good! I feel like the show deserves this moment. Everyone I speak to about Doctor Who says that someone has passed it on to them, like a family member, and they get that look in their eyes when you speak to them about it that's warm and nostalgic. It's such a beautiful show that deserves a lot of love injected into it — I feel like it deserves this time to shine."

The new series of Doctor Who launches at midnight on Saturday May 11 on BBC iPlayer with two episodes, which will be screened on BBC1 at 6.20pm and 7.05pm. Internationally the show streams on Disney Plus where available, with the launch set for 7pm ET on Friday May 10 in the US.