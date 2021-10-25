'GamesMaster' on E4 — everything we know about the rebooted tech show

GamesMaster is headed back to our screens for the first time since 1998, with a brand new host and new celebrities ready to take part in the revamped cult TV series.

The original GamesMaster role was played by Sir Patrick Moore, who portrayed a robotic talking head that offered gaming tips to viewers. The classic series was the first UK programme dedicated entirely to video games.

Not much is known about the reboot as yet, but a press release has teased: "The series will see celebrities, gaming stars and super fans all take part in challenges, races and epic fights. Through virtual battles across a range of games, the competitors will try everything in their power to claim a legendary Golden Joystick Trophy. But whilst they play, they'll be watched over by the all-knowing GamesMaster, famously portrayed in the original by Sir Patrick Moore."

Here's everything we know so far...

GamesMaster doesn't have a release date yet, watch this space!

What is the premise of GamesMaster?

It looks like the modern-day reboot will follow the same format as the classic GamesMaster, where gaming fans will be trying to win a Golden Joystick Trophy. The original series contributed to the video game boom of the 90s, particularly the release of the now-iconic PlayStation and N64 consoles, so it's likely that the new series will focus heavily on recent consoles

The classic series also featured reviews of the latest games, but it hasn't been confirmed whether or not this series will do the same.

Who is the new GamesMaster?

Sir Trevor McDonald will be playing the iconic role of the GamesMaster, taking over from the late Sir Patrick Moore who played the robotic head in the 90s.

Commenting on his role, Sir Trevor said: "I am delighted to be taking on this iconic role for a new generation of viewers."

Who are the GamesMaster hosts?

Joining Sir Trevor McDonald are Frankie Ward, Rab Florence, and Ty Logan who'll be bringing their passion for gaming to the anticipated reboot.

Speaking about her presenting role, Esports and gaming host Frankie Ward said: "I couldn't be more excited to be part of the GamesMaster team, especially as the one thing I love almost as much as playing games is watching other people play them - and believe me when I say I take the art of celebrating their triumphs and failures very seriously indeed."

After more than two decades off our screens, iconic series, GamesMaster is set to make a return on E4.The new series will premiere on E4’s YouTube before a linear TX on E4.More info here:https://t.co/ulMBY1lGQX pic.twitter.com/C7Jk7lqtUPSeptember 15, 2021 See more

Who else is taking part in GamesMaster?

So far we don't have any more confirmed names for the series, but we'll let you know when contestants are announced!

Is there a trailer?

Not yet - but watch this space!