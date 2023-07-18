Good Omens' Shelley Conn and Liz Carr tease joining show

Good Omens is back for a second season on Prime Video as Heaven and Hell do battle once more.

Airing from July 28, the return of the fantasy drama sees angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and demon Crowley (David Tennant) steeped in a perplexing mystery when the Archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) turns up naked and very confused at Aziraphale’s bookshop. Although he has no idea about his own identity, he warns of danger. As Aziraphale and Crowley try to find out more, they realise they need to keep him hidden from the forces of good and evil or face terrible consequences.

But angel Saraqael, Heaven’s head of internal security played by former Silent Witness star Liz Carr is determined to track Gabriel down, as is Hell’s overseer Beelzebub, played by Bridgerton’s Shelley Conn, who takes over the role from Anna Maxwell Martin.

Here, Liz Carr and Shelley Conn talk exclusively to What to Watch about Good Omens season 2…

Good Omens is back! Did you watch the first season?

Liz Carr: “I was aware of the show, but I hadn't watched it. So getting the role, obviously, then I was like, ‘OK, better see what this is all about.’ And it really made me laugh. I didn't imagine it would be as funny as it was, I think there was something where one of Crowley’s acts of demonism was creating the M25. That's really evil! I was sort of hooked with that kind of comedy, I loved it.”

Shelley Conn: “I hadn't seen it but I knew of the book. And when I became involved, I did a quick binge of the first season and absolutely loved it. It was really funny, really irreverent and just so creative. It felt like such a gift to be able to join.”

Angels Michael (Doon Mackichan), Uriel (Gloria Obianyo) and Saraqael (Liz Carr) want answers from Aziraphale in Good Omens season 2. (Image credit: Prime Video)

What can you tell us about your characters?

Shelley Conn: “I play Beelzebub, Lord of Hell. They are obsessed with power and doing whatever is meant to be done at any given moment as hellishly as possible. But there's more intrigue this season. And that was really fun to delve into.”

Liz Carr: “Seraqael is a superior angel, or at least they think they are! They have been around a long time and are very cynical and sarcastic, but also very on it if they have to be. But they are jaded with the world — Seraqael is easily irritated.”

The forces of good and evil are both keen to track down Gabriel (Jon Hamm) when he goes missing in Good Omens season 2. (Image credit: Prime Video)

How do they both react to the fact that Archangel Gabriel has gone missing?

Liz Carr: “This mystery of Gabriel is something we are all trying to solve, and it's a race to get there. Heaven feels like they need to get there first!”

Shelley Conn: “Well, Hell needs to get there first! But that's the kind of conflict within this season, which is great. There's the power play that happens between the ranks on each side, which is always hilarious to see people trying to pull status, and then that gets pulled away from them.”

What did you make of your costumes?

Liz Carr: “I felt with Seraqael’s costume, because we filmed in Scotland, I was channelling the Bay City Rollers slightly but also Evel Knievel with my zip-up suit! And some of the authority and status is also echoed in areas that are very clever. That's great.”

Shelley Conn: “I loved mine! It was inherited from season one and that for me felt like a sort of carrying on of the spirit. And it fitted perfectly, which was a ‘good omen’! There were little touches that were slightly different, I get a hat, I got some gloves, and a little brooch. But for Beelzebub, what's lovely, particularly for fans, is that you can actually make a version up from a charity shop. People do like to dress up as Beelzebub!”

Heaven and Hell are monitoring demon Crowley (David Tennant) and angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) in Good Omens season 2. (Image credit: Prime Video)

What was it like working with David and Michael?



Liz Carr: “They're brilliant. Because they're such good friends and have done many things together, it's like they are just playing, and in between shots, you are just watching them play, and they don't exclude anyone, you can be part of that too. It's just a lovely environment.”

Shelley Conn: “Yes it is a joy to work with those two and everybody in the cast who are just at the top of their game. It makes for a delightful job, you bring your creativity and you have to match theirs. For an actor, that's just a gift.”

Finally, why do you think people have taken Good Omens to their hearts?

Liz Carr: “I think the storytelling is just so brilliant. It’s got good stories and such heart, it’s silly and it's fun. It’s a really good show!”

Shelley Conn: “I think there's an inclusivity as well. It's come from brilliant minds, and every department is able to bring their 'A' game, from the acting to the set design and the costume and then it's handed to fans and an audience that can really appreciate it on a very heartfelt level. I just think it's got such a universal appeal.”

Good Omens airs from Friday July 28 on Prime Video.