Great Expectations star Fionn Whitehead on what makes this adaptation special

Great Expectations — life brings huge challenges for Miss Havisham (Olivia Colman), Pip (Fionn Whitehead) and Estella (Shalom Brune-Franklin) in a new adaptation of Charles Dickens' novel.

Great Expectations is one of Charles Dickens’ best-loved novels and now a dark new adaptation adds a fresh twist to the classic tale.

Penned by Peaky Blinders’ creator Steven Knight, the drama airs on BBC One in the UK and on FX via Hulu in the US on Sunday March 26.

It centers on young orphan Pip (Tom Sweet and later Fionn Whitehead), who is growing up with his sister and blacksmith brother-in-law on the Kent marshes but dreams of finding wealth and success.

But his life changes forever following an encounter with an escaped convict Magwitch (Johnny Harris), and also when he becomes the companion to Estella (Chloe Lea and later Shalom Brune-Franklin), the ward of wealthy, manipulative recluse Miss Havisham (Olivia Colman).

WhattoWatch.com caught up with Emily and Dunkirk’s Fionn Whitehead and Line of Duty and The Tourist’s Shalom Brune-Franklin to find out more about Great Expectations…

Why is the story so timeless and how is this version of Great Expectations different?

Fionn Whitehead: “Because Dickens was one of the first writers to write bluntly about class. It’s stood the test of time because it’s so prevalent in Britain, that idea of climbing the class hierarchy. But this take is interesting because of Steven’s writing.”

Shalom Brune-Franklin: “Yes, I love how theatrical these characters are. But Steven’s version is very dark. If you know the book, it'll be exciting because you'll have a familiarity, but you'll also enjoy the different twists and turns that our series takes.”

Pip (Fionn Whitehead) dreams of a better life in Great Expectations. (Image credit: FX/BBC)

How do you see your characters in Great Expectations?

Fionn Whitehead: “Pip is troubled and has lost his parents but he also has a lust for life. He’s a young man with aspirations who wants to climb the social rankings, move to London and become a gentleman. But that comes with stuff that he’s not ready for and he gets dragged under by it…”

Shalom Brune-Franklin: “Estella has been raised in a toxic environment with Miss Havisham, Now, she’s trying to navigate love and relationships when she hasn't been given the tools, and she has to see if she's able to break free.”

Estella (Shalom Brune-Franklin) has experienced a difficult childhood in Great Expectations. (Image credit: FX/BBC)

What do Pip and Estella make of each other?

Fionn Whitehead: “When Pip is introduced to Estella, there's a natural attraction. But part of that infatuation is because she comes from a world that he has had nothing to do with. She’s horrible to him, but she’s interesting, and he’s drawn to her.”

Shalom Brune-Franklin: "Estella represents stepping up in the world for Pip. But he's the first person who shows Estella unconditional love, and she doesn't know how to deal with that. She's always been taught that love is bad. Pip shakes up everything, so her defence mechanism is to be cold.”

Miss Havisham (Olivia Colman) is keen to manipulate Pip (Fionn Whitehead) in Great Expectations. (Image credit: FX/BBC)

Did you enjoy working with Olivia Colman?

Shalom Brune-Franklin: “Oh, Olivia is such a laugh. When they call, ‘Cut’ after a take, she'll pull a stupid face!”

Fionn Whitehead: “Yes, You've got to laugh to relieve the tension! Every day was a joy. I'm always happy when an actor is up for messing around. And Olivia is hilarious and an incredible actor as well, so it was the best combination for me.”

Even though Great Expectations is a dark story, is there still some humour in there too?

Fionn Whitehead: “It is a tragic tale but there are definitely moments of light within it. For Pip, the humour comes from his complete sincerity, he wants things so badly that he can't see the comedy of the situation sometimes. That can be funny to watch. It was definitely fun to shoot, there were scenes where I would just be cracking up!”

Shalom Brune-Franklin: “Yes, I had fun in the scenes with Miss Havisham where we're all being cruel to one another, it was great bringing that dark humour, even though the stakes are horrific!”

Great Expectations airs in the UK on BBC One from Sunday 26 March at 9pm and it will also air on BBC iPlayer. It will air from the same date in the US on FX via Hulu.