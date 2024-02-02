Masters of the Air episode 3 recap: Surrender or escape

* This Masters of the Air episode 3 recap contains spoilers * This week's episode depicts the 100th's involvement in the infamous Schweinfurt–Regensburg mission, which sees them flying deep into Germany, before flying on to Africa. When the mission goes awry, Major Cleven and his comrades are left vulnerable and take heavy punishment, yet continue to hit their target. Yet we lose some well-liked pilots — farewell Curt...

It’s a year since the 8th Air Force flew its first mission over Germany and they’re celebrating that anniversary by embarking on their largest and most ambitious mission yet. Nearly 400 bombers and hundreds more fighters will be attempting a double strike on a Messerschmitt assembly plant in Regensburg and a ball bearing factory in Schweinfurt.

The targets lie deeper within enemy territory than they’ve ever attempted to reach, yet they’re hoping the use of three different task forces will split the Luftwaffe fighters. The 100th will then fly on to Africa, rather than making the perilous return journey over Germany, however, they’ll also be flying ‘Tail End Charlie’, which means they’ll be at the back of the formation in the most vulnerable area of all.

Major John "Bucky" Egan will be joining the mission as a Reserve Command Pilot, although his pals are quite confused about what that might be. It seems Bucky just didn’t fancy staying at home. There will now be three squadron commanders and a CO flying the same mission, which is “a lot of eggs in one basket” according to one of their comrades. “This could be a big one,” says Lt Curtis Biddick.

On the morning of the raid, foggy weather means the mission is delayed, however, orders soon come through for the 100th to take off without waiting for the other task forces. “We’re sending these boys straight into hell, alone” says Major Chic Harding.

*As the airmen wait on the runway, one asks his crew mates a riddle, which fans of the film Labyrinth may well recognise. The answer to the riddle is actually never revealed in the episode, but it can be found at the bottom of this recap.

'Which do you choose? Surrender or escape?'

As the 100th begin to fly over Germany they start taking some serious flak. When the German fighters arrive Cleven’s Fort is hit in the nose by a rocket, while elsewhere Lt. Roy Frank Claytor’s Fort takes serious damage and begins going down. He gives his crew the order for the Norden bomb sight to be destroyed and the airmen to bail out.

However the door of the turret is stuck, meaning Babyface can’t escape. Sgt. William Quinn tries to free him, but is unable to open the door and has no choice but to abandon his friend and jump from the Fort, just before it explodes. It’s a gut-wrenching watch.

After landing on French soil, Sgt. William Quinn meets a young woman who feeds him and brings him to the attention of locals. They tell him if he gives himself up to the Germans he’ll probably spend the rest of the war in a POW camp, yet if he tries to flee and is captured, he’ll probably be shot. “Which do you choose? Surrender or escape?” they ask.

'We're going to sit here and take it...'

Yet the carnage continues and every Luftwaffe fighter from Belgium is soon scrambled, with 100th still three hours from their target. Elsewhere, when Curt’s Fort sustains serious damage and his co-pilot is mortally injured, he tells his crew to bail out, while staying behind in a bid to land his damaged plane and help his co-pilot. Yet his B-17 is too badly damaged and he dies as it crashes to the ground.

Up above, Cleven’s Fort is also taking some serious punishment and his co-pilot says they should also bail, yet Cleven refuses. “We are going to sit here and take it!” he shouts. They carry on and make it to their target, destroying the factory, yet their Fort has suffered heavy damage and must ditch everything they can into the Mediterranean Ocean, in a bid to lose weight and make it to Africa. They get to the airfield just as their engines cut out.

Elsewhere Lt Harry Crosby is eager to try and log every lost Fort as accurately as possible, an indication of his diligence. When they finally make it to the airfield in Algeria, he kisses the lucky snow globe his pal Bubbles gave him.

The two-door goblin riddle explained

There are two doors, each guarded by a goblin. One leads to the Valhalla, the other, to hell. You may ask one question to one goblin to help you decipher which door is the correct one. One goblin always lies and one always tells the truth.

To solve the puzzle, you must ask one goblin (it doesn’t matter which one) which door the other goblin would say leads to Valhalla. Both goblins will indicate the same door, which will be the door that doesn’t lead to Valhalla, so you know to pick the other one.