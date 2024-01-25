How to watch Masters of the Air: stream the World War Two drama online

A star-studded cast takes to the skies from Friday, January 26 when Masters of the Air comes out, as this dramatic World War Two aviation show has an enviable line-up of big-name talent.

Austin Butler, Ncuti Gatwa, Callum Turner, Barry Keoghan, and Anthony Boyle all star in the show, which follows an aviation unit during World War Two.

They conduct bombing runs, survive near-death experiences and sometimes don't make it home, all while contending with their own personal and intrapersonal dramas when on the ground at the air base.

Masters of the Air is inspired by real characters and events, so WWII buffs will love this show, but the big-name cast makes it a must-watch as your next TV obsession.

Here's how you can watch Masters of the Air, ready for when it premiers on Friday, January 26.

How to watch Masters of the Air

To watch Masters of the Air, you'll need to sign up to Apple TV Plus, because the new period drama show is an original production for Apple's streaming service.

It costs $9.99 / £8.99 per month to sign up for the streaming service, though there are plenty of Apple TV Plus free trials you can use to test out the service without paying that upfront fee.

However you pay, make sure you don't subscribe to the Apple TV Plus MLS Plan, as that only lets you stream soccer / football matches, not TV shows.

Apple TV Plus will release the first two episodes of Masters of the Air on its premiere date of Friday, January 26, and subsequent episodes will come out each Friday from then. Here's that full release schedule:

Episode 1 — Friday, January 26

Episode 2 — Friday, January 26

Episode 3 — Friday, February 2

Episode 4 — Friday, February 9

Episode 5 — Friday, February 16

Episode 6 — Friday, February 23

Episode 7 — Friday, March 1

Episode 8 — Friday, March 8

Episode 9 — Friday, March 15

How to read the book Masters of the Air is based on

Apple's Masters of the Air is based on a 2007 book called "Masters of the Air: America's Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany", written by Donald L. Miller.

This non-fiction book about the American Eighth Air Force explores the conditions for Air Force fighters and their aviator expeditions to take down Hitler.

The book is a great companion to the show, giving you context for the drama and action in the show. You can buy it on Amazon, in Kindle, hardback or paperback form.