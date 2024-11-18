Moonflower Murders episode 4 recap: Another murder! And a confession...

Moonflower Murders episode 4 sees Atticus Pünd have another murder to solve, while Susan struggles to see the opera connection.

The episode opens eight years ago. Cecily is fretting over her dad's missing fountain pen (obviously this will be crucial in some way!). Aiden calms things down and they later share a drink outside but are interrupted by Frank. Here's another connection between Frank and Melissa. Frank is going to the opera, just like Melissa was planning to before pulling out. He points out his key's not working. Cecily says Frank will be wasting his time because the opera isn't on tonight.

In the present, Susan visits writer Craig Andrews. Creepy Craig failed to mention he's split from his partner, but Susan says she's still ok to stay with him. Craig, who seems to fancy Susan, says he's managed to track down the prison where Stefan is.

Meanwhile, in Crete, Andreas is trying to sell the hotel as he believes he can't run it without Susan. He says he's heading back to England. Susan goes for a job interview but the interviewer — who Susan once gave a job — implies that she's out of touch. He shows her a book cover and asks for her opinion. She hates it! Unfortunately, the design of the cover was his idea and she knows she won't be getting the job.

James, Alan and Frank share dinner.

Susan goes to lunch with James (Matthew Beard), Alan's ex-partner, who was Susan's number one suspect when Alan was murdered in Magpie Murders. James says he knew Frank and that they went to bed maybe half a dozen times. James reveals that Frank introduced him to Alan.

We go back to the dinner Frank, James, and Alan had. James recalls he liked Alan then and he only became a monster when his books took off. Frank is predictably vile at the meal but he departs to see someone called Leo, leaving Alan and James together. James says Alan became a regular client and then his partner. Susan asks if James ever met Leo and James says no. He says Alan met him though, a couple of times, with Frank. James recalls he was Australian — might Leo be Liam? Or might Liam know Leo?

Alan dedicated the book for Frank & Leo: In Remembrance — why? James isn't sure.

James produces the notes Alan made while writing "Atticus Pünd Takes the Case" and the interview recordings Alan made when he spoke to people at the hotel.

Susan starts looking through Alan's notes. We go back eight years and Alan's talking to Lawrence. Alan's stunned to find Lawrence doesn't know who he is. Alan says he was good friends with Frank and he says he's thinking of writing a book, but lies to Lawrence that he never bases characters on real people.

Next, she listens to Cecily's interview. Again Alan claims to have been close to Frank and describes him as being very generous, which surprises Cecily. She says he was an awkward guest and asks if he was in the habit of making things up. Firstly, he lied his room key wasn’t working. Secondly, Frank said he was going to an opera locally, but it wasn't on. Again Alan lies he won’t be putting any of this in his book. Aiden comes in and warns Alan about asking intrusive questions. It's clear Alan resents Aiden's intervention and spitefully turns him into swindler Algernon in the book.

Back in the book, we see Algernon with his brother-in-law Leonard. Algernon has discovered the letter about his sister's inheritance. Algernon says Melissa told him secrets about him and unless Leonard gets Samantha to split the money with him, he will spill Leonard's secrets.

In the present, Susan is having dinner and a lot of wine with Craig. She says she can't believe Stefan was the murderer otherwise Alan wouldn't have been interested in Frank's death. They head back to Craig’s house and continue drinking. Craig makes a pass at Susan, but she says she's still with Andreas. He tries again, but Susan pushes him away and says it's time she left. She's left her phone. She quickly leaves, and with perfect timing, a cab pulls her up outside. She heads to the nearest hotel and spots she's lost her phone.

Hungover the next morning, she returns to reading the book. Pünd, Chubb, and Madeline are sharing a hearty meal in a pub. Pünd, with help from Madeline, lists the suspects and their motives. Lance and Maureen were defrauding Melissa and she knew. Phyllis's motive would be to protect her peeping Tom son. Algernon was cheating her, while Oscar faced financial ruin because Melissa refused to be in his film. Chubb chips in that it could be her jealous husband John. Pünd says he's most puzzled by the order of events on the night of Melissa's murder. He wonders why Melissa didn’t leave the house when she knew she was in danger and instead went to her bedroom. While Madeline and Chubb want the killer to hang, Pünd eloquently argues against the death penalty.

Chubb, finally doing something useful, reveals that he checked whether the husband went to the opera and discovered the performance had been canceled! The singer was hit by a car — we presume the one being driven by Algernon.

Susan wonders what is so important about the opera and Pünd "joins" her. She wonders why Frank lied about going to the opera like John does in the book.

Andreas phones and Craig picks up. Craig nastily tells Andreas that Susan was at his last night and left her phone.

Susan heads to her sister's house… meanwhile in the book Pünd and co call in at the husband's. John says he wasn't aware Melissa was having an affair, but he's not surprised. Chubb reads out the letter she drafted to her lover. He then confronts him with the fact he lied about going to the opera. Pünd says it would be unwise for him to lie further. He admits to returning to the house and having a terrible row. Melissa told him she was leaving. He then confesses to strangling Melissa in the bedroom!

Pünd's puzzled by the confession. Suddenly, they see someone outside the window but who? Pünd and Chubb give chase in the garden but can't find anyone.

Madeline screams! They rush back only to find John with a dagger plunged in his chest! He collapses in Madeline’s arms...

