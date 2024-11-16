How to watch Moonflower Murders online from anywhere

Lesley Manville and Tim McMullan as Susan and Atticus in Moonflower Murders.

A mysterious death has taken place in a British country hotel, and it's up to book editor Susan Ryeland to get to the bottom of it. That's the synopsis of Moonflower Murders, which releases on Saturday, November 16.

Moonflower Murders is the sequel series to 2022's Magpie Murders, both based on books by crime author Anthony Horowitz, and that previous show was popular when it hit the screen last year.

Leslie Manville returns to star as the lead, Susan Ryeland, with TIm McMullan, Daniel Mays, Conleth Hill and Alexandros Logothetis returning; Mark Gatiss, Rosalie Craig, Pippa Bennett-Warner and Adrian Rawlins join the cast.

Ready to investigate another murder? Here's how to watch Moonflower Murders when it comes out.



How to watch Moonflower Murders in the US

We don't have a release date for Moonflower Murders in the US just yet, so you might have to wait a while to catch it.

However we do know where it'll be available to watch. PBS has the rights to broadcast the show, as it did Magpie Murders, which means that it'll show on the PBS website, app or PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel at some point in the near future.



How to watch Moonflower Murders in the UK

Unlike Magpie Murders, you won't be able to watch Moonflower Murders with Britbox. Instead, it's been promoted straight to the BBC.

Your easiest way to watch the series will be via iPlayer, because the BBC's streaming service will be airing all six episodes of Moonflower Murders at once from the evening of Saturday, November 16.

If you'd rather watch Moonflower Murders on TV, the first two will show on BBC One on Saturday, November 16 from 9:15 pm (the second one starts at 10:20 pm). Subsequent episodes will air weekly.

Thanks to Moonflower Murders making the transition from Britbox to BBC, you won't need to pay to watch the new episodes.

How to watch Moonflower Murders in Australia

We don't currently have a release date for Moonflower Murders in Australia, and will update you once that changes.

Magpie Murders streams on Britbox in the conutry though, so that seems like a likely place to expect Moonflower..

How to watch Moonflower Murders everywhere else

