Netflix reveals Adolescence filming secrets — including the drone shot everyone's talking about

Netflix has dropped its compelling TV drama Adolescence - and it seems everyone is talking about it.

Starring Boiling Point's Stephen Graham and teen newcomer Owen Cooper - in his first major acting role - the four-parter tells the story of a 13-year-old boy arrested for the murder of a female classmate.

Also starring Top Boy's Ashley Walters as the detective handling the case, the drama explores themes of male rage, toxic masculinity, online safety and the impact such a horrific incident has on friends and loved ones.

Already a stunning piece of television, what's even more remarkable is that each of the four episodes - directed by Philip Barantini - was filmed in just ONE continuous take.

With fans asking so many questions about the production process, Netflix took to social media to give them the answers...

Q: Surely they didn't actually film each episode in one shot, right?

Behind the scenes L-R: Philip Barantini (Director), Owen Cooper (Jamie Miller), Ashley Walters (DI Luke Bascombe) and Stephen Graham (Eddie Miller) (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix: "They absolutely did! If you can't see the joins, it's because there aren't any. Each episode was genuinely filmed in real-time in one continuous shot! We promise!"

Q: So did they film each episode more than once?

Jamie in custody with dad Eddie as his appropriate adult. (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix: "A lot more. It was initially planned that they would film each episode in full 10 times (once in the morning, once in the afternoon, across five days) - but in reality, a few attempts had to be abandoned and restarted, so some episodes had many more than 10 takes."

Q: Which takes were chosen for the final episodes?

Jamie, 13, is arrested for the murder of a classmate. (Image credit: Netflix)

Ep 1 - Take 2 - Shot on shoot day 1 of 5

Ep 2 - Take 13 - shot on shoot day 5 of 5

Ep 3 - Take 11 - shot on shoot day 5 of 5

Ep 4 - Take 16 - shot on shoot day 5 of 5

Q: How did the cast prepare?

Jamie and Eddie with solicitor Paul Barlow (Mark Stanley). (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix: "In preparation for the shoot, segments of the script were rehearsed and a little bit more added each day - starting with five minutes on the first day and then adding further material as they went through, so by the end of the week they would be doing full run-throughs."

Q: How did the crew stay out of shot as the camera moves around?

Minor menace: Jamie stands over clinical psychologist Briony Ariston (Erin Doherty). (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix: "During these rehearsals the cast would also work through the choreography, allowing the DOP to plan the positions of the camera through the whole take, as well as the movements of the crew.

"Sometimes it was necessary for some of the crew to remain in shot, in these instances they were dressed in costume so that they could blend into the show to serve as extras in the shot."

Q: How did they film the drone shot at the end of Ep 2?

A parent's nightmare: Eddie can't believe Jamie is a killer. (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix: "The DOP carries the camera and follows a school pupil to the traffic lights with a wide shot as she goes at the end of the school day. Before she crosses the road, a team attach the camera to a drone, which then flies a distance of 0.3 miles across the site to the murder scene, where it comes down to a camera operator and team of grips who smoothly catch the camera and transition into a close shot of Stephen Graham. Easy."

Q: How many extras were there in the school in Ep 2?

DI Bascombe (Walters) and DS Frank (Faye Marsay) walk with students in the school in Adolescence. (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix: "320 teenagers playing school children, and 50 adults playing teachers, shoppers and parents. And yes, they all had to be in exactly the right place at the right time. There were 13 takes of this episode!"

Q: What if someone missed up their lines or did the wrong thing?

Netflix: "It depends on the size of the mistake - in some instances they carried on, but often takes were completely abandoned. No pressure!"

Adolescence | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Adolescence is available to stream on Netflix now.