Netflix reveals Adolescence filming secrets — including the drone shot everyone's talking about
Netflix has answered the most-asked questions about their gripping drama Adolescence from filming episodes in one shot to THAT drone scene.
Netflix has dropped its compelling TV drama Adolescence - and it seems everyone is talking about it.
Starring Boiling Point's Stephen Graham and teen newcomer Owen Cooper - in his first major acting role - the four-parter tells the story of a 13-year-old boy arrested for the murder of a female classmate.
Also starring Top Boy's Ashley Walters as the detective handling the case, the drama explores themes of male rage, toxic masculinity, online safety and the impact such a horrific incident has on friends and loved ones.
Already a stunning piece of television, what's even more remarkable is that each of the four episodes - directed by Philip Barantini - was filmed in just ONE continuous take.
With fans asking so many questions about the production process, Netflix took to social media to give them the answers...
Q: Surely they didn't actually film each episode in one shot, right?
Netflix: "They absolutely did! If you can't see the joins, it's because there aren't any. Each episode was genuinely filmed in real-time in one continuous shot! We promise!"
Q: So did they film each episode more than once?
Netflix: "A lot more. It was initially planned that they would film each episode in full 10 times (once in the morning, once in the afternoon, across five days) - but in reality, a few attempts had to be abandoned and restarted, so some episodes had many more than 10 takes."
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Q: Which takes were chosen for the final episodes?
Ep 1 - Take 2 - Shot on shoot day 1 of 5
Ep 2 - Take 13 - shot on shoot day 5 of 5
Ep 3 - Take 11 - shot on shoot day 5 of 5
Ep 4 - Take 16 - shot on shoot day 5 of 5
Q: How did the cast prepare?
Netflix: "In preparation for the shoot, segments of the script were rehearsed and a little bit more added each day - starting with five minutes on the first day and then adding further material as they went through, so by the end of the week they would be doing full run-throughs."
Q: How did the crew stay out of shot as the camera moves around?
Netflix: "During these rehearsals the cast would also work through the choreography, allowing the DOP to plan the positions of the camera through the whole take, as well as the movements of the crew.
"Sometimes it was necessary for some of the crew to remain in shot, in these instances they were dressed in costume so that they could blend into the show to serve as extras in the shot."
Q: How did they film the drone shot at the end of Ep 2?
Netflix: "The DOP carries the camera and follows a school pupil to the traffic lights with a wide shot as she goes at the end of the school day. Before she crosses the road, a team attach the camera to a drone, which then flies a distance of 0.3 miles across the site to the murder scene, where it comes down to a camera operator and team of grips who smoothly catch the camera and transition into a close shot of Stephen Graham. Easy."
Q: How many extras were there in the school in Ep 2?
Netflix: "320 teenagers playing school children, and 50 adults playing teachers, shoppers and parents. And yes, they all had to be in exactly the right place at the right time. There were 13 takes of this episode!"
Q: What if someone missed up their lines or did the wrong thing?
Netflix: "It depends on the size of the mistake - in some instances they carried on, but often takes were completely abandoned. No pressure!"
Adolescence is available to stream on Netflix now.
With over 20 years’ experience writing about TV and film, Vicky currently writes features for What’s on TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite Week magazines plus news and watching guides for WhatToWatch.com, a job which involves chatting to a whole host of famous faces. Our Vicky LOVES light entertainment, with Strictly Come Dancing, Britain’s Got Talent and The Voice UK among her fave shows. Basically, if it’s got a shiny floor, she’s all over it! When she’s not watching TV, you might find Vicky in therapy… retail therapy that is!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
David Blaine Do Not Attempt: release date, trailer, interview and everything we know
Netflix adds groundbreaking spinoff of The Walking Dead and it's a must watch before season 2 arrives in May