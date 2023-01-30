Physical: 100 cast — meet the contestants of the Squid Game-style game show

The Physical: 100 cast are poised to take on a series of incredibly challenging physical tasks in the Netflix game show.

Physical: 100 is a Korean series inviting contestants from all walks of life to push their bodies to their absolute limits in a brutal new physical competition. As the challenges become more difficult, the contestants will be whittled down to one winner.

That one person won't just be walking away with bragging rights about their physique, though; they'll also be bagging a huge cash prize worthy 300,000,000 South Korean Won (roughly $250,000).

The cast is packed with stars from all sorts of backgrounds including professional athletes, special forces soldiers, farmers, YouTubers and musicians... but only one of them can be crowned the winner.

Physical: 100 cast: The full list of Physical: 100 contestants

Below is a complete list of all 100 stars who have signed up for Netflix's competition, along with their physical background.

Choo Sung-hoon - MMA Fighter, Judoka

Yun Sung-bin - National Team Skeleton Racer

Yang Hak-seon - Olympic Gold Medal-winning Gymnast

Hwang Ji-Hun, aka "Agent H" - YouTuber, Former UDT/SEAL

Caro - CrossFitter/YouTuber

Hong Beom-seok - YouTuber, RoK former Special Forces Soldier and Firefighter

Jjang Jae "The eTool" - YouTuber, Former UDT/SEAL

Shim Eu-ddeum - YouTuber, former competitive fitness model

Kim Kang-min - Bodybuilder

Song A-reum - Bodybuilder

Cha Hyun-seung - Dancer, Model

Lee Yong Seung - Bodybuilder, YouTuber

Kim Ye-hyun - Bodybuilder, former fencer

Kang Han - National Team Bobsledder

Kim Sung-jun - Fitness model

Kim Sung-hun - Personal Trainer, fitness model

Son Hee-dong - Wrestler

Kim Ji-han - Volleyball Player

Yun Seok-hwan - National Team Swimmer

Kim Kyung-jin - Farmer, YouTuber

YOYO - Model

Nam Kyung-jin - National Team Wrestler

Kwak Myung-sik - CrossFitter

Carlos - CrossFitter

Park Jung-ho - Correctional Officer

Jang Seong-min - National Team Rugby Player

Kim Chun-ri - Bodybuilder

Kkang Mi - Sergeant first class reservist

An Da-jeong - Bodybuilder

Son Hee-chan - Ssireum Wrestler

Jang Eun-sil - National Team Wrestler

BBULKUP - Food business CEO, YouTuber, Former Bodybuilder

Ma Sun-Ho - Bodybuilder

Kang Chun-il - Pilates Instructor, Dancer

Park Hyung-geun - MMA Fighter

Jo Jin-hyeong - Car Dealer, Strongman Athlete

Miracle Nelson - Dancer, Model, Bodybuilder

Kim Ji-wook - National Team Diver

Seong Chi-hyun - Casino Dealer, Fitness Model

Yoo Sang-hoon - MMA Fighter

Joo Dong-jo - MMA Fighter

Lee Guk-young - Musical actor, Dancer, Bodybuilder

Cho Hyun-mi - Boxer

Lee Jun-hyung - Ice Hockey Player

Seo Ha-yan - CrossFit Coach

Jeong Bo-kyeong - National Team Judoka

Choi Kyu-tae - Model, Dancer

Choi Min-yong - Marathon Runner

Dustin Nippert - Baseball Player

Choi In-ho - Strongman Athlete, Personal Trainer

Florian Krapf - Fitness Model, YouTuber, TV personality

Kim Gil-hwan - Scuba Diver, YouTuber

Kim Min-cheol - Mountain Rescue Team, National Team Ice Climber

Kim Byeong-jin - National Team Taekwondo Athlete

Kim Sang-wook - MMA Fighter

Kim Eun-ji - Competitive Fitness Model, YouTuber

Kim Jeong-uk - Fitness Model, Bodybuilder

Vita Mikju - Pole Sports Athlete

Park Seon-kwan - National Team Swimmer

Park Jong-hyeok - Fitness Model, Coach

Park Jin-yong - National Team Luger

Bang Seong-hyeok - Personal Trainer

Bang Ji-hoon - Bodybuilder

Tarzan - YouTuber

Seol Ki-kwan - National Team Bodybuilder

Shin Dong-guk - Firefighter, MMA Fighter, Former RoK Special Forces

Shin Bo Mi-rae - Boxer

Shin Se-gae - Stuntman

DBO - Rapper

Austin Kang - Chef, TV Personality

Woo Jin-yong - CrossFitter, Former Snowboarder & Coach

Yu Ga-ram - Inline Skater

Youn Jun-hyeoup - Model

Lee Da-hyeon - Ssireum Wrestler

Lee Dae-won - Trot Singer, MMA Fighter

Lee So-young - Fitness Model

Lee Jun-myeong - Calisthenics Coach

Miho - Personal Trainer

Elaine - Actress, TV Personality

Jeon Min-seok - Korean Coast Guard

Jeon Young - Movie Choreographer

Jeong Han-saem - Musical Actor, Model

Jung Hae-min - Cyclist

Ovan - Singer-songwriter

Cho Jung-myung - National Team Luger

Chae Wan-ki - Jiu-Jitsu Athlete

Ha Je-yong - Powerlifting Athlete, Former Arm Wrestler

Hwang Bit Yeo Ul - CrossFitter

Kim Kyeong-baek - Former UDT Drill Instructor

Kim Da-young - Stuntwoman

Kim Sik - National Team Skeleton Coach, Former Bobsledder

Lee Min U - Chef

Lee Ye-ji - MMA Fighter

Im Jeong-yun - College Student, Fitness Model

Jo Yeon-joo - Cheerleader

Jo I Taek - Actor

Choi Sung-hyuk - Pole Sports Athlete

Ko Da-young - Pilates Instructor

Park Ji Su - Bodybuilder, National Team Rugby Player

The first two episodes of Physical: 100 are available to stream on Netflix right now. New episodes will be released in pairs on Tuesdays, with the finale set to air on its own on February 21.