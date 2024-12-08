Shetland's Alison O'Donnell on the season finale 'we'll keep people guessing until the final moments!'

"Oh my goodness, I am so glad you're asking me about him! He's incredible. When I was doing press in the run-up to the first episode airing, we couldn't really say too much about him because he was sort of involved in a spoiler, so it's really nice to be able to talk about him now. When they were casting, we were all just thinking 'please find a kid that can do it', because this part is so hard, it's really sophisticated stuff, and you need a kid that's got maturity and proper chops to carry it off — and they found a superstar! He's so gifted, and he was such a joy to work with because he's so bubbly and happy — he'd come up and be so excited to see you, and you'd have a laugh with him, and then the cameras start rolling and that just disappears. No matter what the directors were asking of him, he just does it, and he never dropped a line; he was so professional. I have a big interview with him in episode three, and it was such a pleasure to do it because it just felt so taut the whole time — he was so in it with me, never missing a beat. He was so fun, and so great — I can't say enough good things about him, and his family as well!"