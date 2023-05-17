The Great filming locations revealed: where was the historical comedy filmed?

Hulu's original series The Great transports viewers to Russia circa the 18th century, in the early days of Catherine the Great's reign. But is that really Russia we are seeing on screen? As The Great season 3 is now available to watch on the streaming service, let's have some fun and look into The Great's filming locations.

If you have not caught up with The Great thus far, the series follows a young Catherine's (Elle Fanning) attempt to lead Russia into a new era, having usurped the throne from her husband Peter (Nicholas Hoult). Of course, that's not always easy as many don't want to see Russian change like she does and she has a complicated relationship with Peter having decided not to kill him.

Most of the story is set at the Winter Palace in St. Petersburg, where the court of Russian nobles and advisors to Catherine gather. However, we occasionally got some trips to provincial Russia and neighboring countries.

Let's find out what locations the show uses to bring this slice of history (well, occasionally accurate history) to viewers.

Where is The Great filmed? Filming locations revealed

Phoebe Fox in The Great (Image credit: Christopher Raphael/Hulu)

It should probably come as little surprise that The Great does not actually film in Russia. Instead, the series has broken up its production between locations in England and Italy.

The Winter Palace in St. Petersburg is a combination of multiple locations in the two countries. Here's a breakdown:

The main facade of The Great's primary location is filmed at the Royal Palace of Caserta in southern Italy. In addition to being the main exterior, the Italian castle's interior courtyard, Baroque gardens and fountains are fixtures in the show.

in southern Italy. In addition to being the main exterior, the Italian castle's interior courtyard, Baroque gardens and fountains are fixtures in the show. Hatfield House in Hertfordshire, England, was the childhood home of Elizabeth I, but is now a prominent location for The Great. Its Long Gallery hall is a frequent location where characters discuss varying political schemes, while its Marble Hall and Old Banqueting Hall are also often used for filming. While Hatfield house was used for multiple episodes, most of these scenes are typically shot on a studio lot in London on recreated sets.

in Hertfordshire, England, was the childhood home of Elizabeth I, but is now a prominent location for The Great. Its Long Gallery hall is a frequent location where characters discuss varying political schemes, while its Marble Hall and Old Banqueting Hall are also often used for filming. While Hatfield house was used for multiple episodes, most of these scenes are typically shot on a studio lot in London on recreated sets. Castle Howard in North Yorkshire, England, had its Antiques Passage used for some outdoor scenes.

in North Yorkshire, England, had its Antiques Passage used for some outdoor scenes. Hever Castle's Loggia Terrace in Kent, England, was featured as the place where Catherine and Peter first meet Sweden's King Hugo (Freddie Fox) and Queen Agnes (Grace Molony) in season 1.

in Kent, England, was featured as the place where Catherine and Peter first meet Sweden's King Hugo (Freddie Fox) and Queen Agnes (Grace Molony) in season 1. Belvoir Castle in Leicestershire, England, has had some of its rooms used for the fun breakfast scenes between Catherine and Peter, as well as where the ladies' court meets.

in Leicestershire, England, has had some of its rooms used for the fun breakfast scenes between Catherine and Peter, as well as where the ladies' court meets. Some scenes were also filmed at Ham House in Richmond, England.

in Richmond, England. The Salon and Party Room from The Great was constructed on a soundstage at Three Mills Studio in London

There are also a number of new locations featured in The Great season 3. They include:

The Painted Hall at the Old Royal Naval College in Maritime Greenwich, England, serves as the location for the Nakaz conference in season 3 episode 3, "You the People."

in Maritime Greenwich, England, serves as the location for the Nakaz conference in season 3 episode 3, "You the People." The Great Hall of University College School in Hampstead, London, is a new location in season 3 episode 7, "Destiny"

in Hampstead, London, is a new location in season 3 episode 7, "Destiny" Other new locations include the Court Theatre in the Royal Palace of Caserta in Italy and Elveden Hall in the Suffolk countryside of England.

The Great is available to stream on Hulu in the US and on Lionsgate Plus in the UK.