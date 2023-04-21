The Diplomat filming locations revealed: where was the political thriller filmed?

Where was The Diplomat filmed? That's just one of the many questions that many fans have about the latest Netflix TV show.

For those not in the know, The Diplomat sees Keri Russell (The Americans, Cocaine Bear) taking center stage as US ambassador, Kate Wyler. Kate is a career diplomat who is used to working in crisis zones and is due to start working in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Following an international incident, she's instead sent to London to serve as the new US Ambassador to the United Kingdom. There, she's got to adjust to her new life in a fancy estate and continue to forge and repair diplomatic ties whilst also contending with her life in the spotlight. And, if that wasn't enough, she's got to navigate her marriage to fellow ambassador, Hal Wyler.

If you're looking to learn about some of the sites that were used to bring The Diplomat to our screens, you can find some more info about The Diplomat filming locations below.

Where is The Diplomat filmed? Filming locations revealed

Although Kate Wyler is a US ambassador and is shipped across from Washington DC, the vast majority of the series takes place in the United Kingdom, following her appointment.

The Diplomat team has not revealed too many filming locations as of our most recent update, though we know filming took place in and around London and the Cotswolds in Spring 2022.

One of the prominent locations is Winfield House, a large stately home found near London's Regent's Park. In both the show and in real life, Winfield House serves as the official residence of the US Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

As one of Kate's attendants states in the show, the estate is home to London's second-largest private garden, behind Buckingham Palace. (you can find more info about Winfield House and its history at the US Embassy website (opens in new tab)).

Another location that features in the series is the Old Royal Navy College in Greenwich, which is where Ambassador Wyler is sent to lay a wreath at the memorial following the death of multiple British naval personnel aboard a warship.

The Chapel Building, Old Royal Naval College. (Image credit: Dukas/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

You might recognize the Old Royal Naval College, as it's been involved in a variety of projects prior to appearing in The Diplomat, including A Spy Among Friends, Slow Horses season 2, The Sandman, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Bridgerton and The Crown (a full list of the shows and movies that have been filmed there is available on the Old Royal Navy College's official website (opens in new tab)).

Whilst the show's production team hasn't disclosed the specific filming locations from the Cotswolds, the Gloucestershire district was used to film scenes set outside of London. Another picturesque estate you might recognize is Chevening House. This grandiose setting is a 17th Century listed country house that's found in Kent, and is traditionally home to the Foreign Secretary.

There's also a very recognizable site from Paris, as some scenes were filmed in and around the French city, including outside the Louvre.

The Louvre Pyramid at night. (Image credit: DEA/V. Giannella/Getty Images)

The Louvre is a national art museum and is home to some of the world's most famous works of art such as the Mona Lisa and the Venus de Milo. Like London's Old Royal Naval College, it's also appeared in plenty of other projects, including Red Notice, Lupin, The Da Vinci Code, and, most recently, John Wick 4.

There are many more sites that crop up throughout the show, including the US embassy, which is found in real life on the south bank of the River Thames in Nine Elms, and NationalWorld (opens in new tab)reports that some scenes were also shot at Wrotham Park, an 18th Century country home that's found in Barnet.

The Diplomat is now available to stream on Netflix.