The School for Good and Evil ending explained: do Sophie and Agatha beat Rafal? Does Sophie die?

What happened to Sophie and Agatha at the end of The School for Good and Evil?

Warning! Contains spoilers for The School for Good and Evil!

The School for Good and Evil is a fantasy Netflix movie adapted from the best-selling book series of the same name by Soman Chainani. (opens in new tab)

It tells the tale of two unlikely best friends, Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie) who live in Gavaldon. Although their aspirations are completely different — Sophie dreams of becoming a princess, whereas Agatha has the makings of a real witch, they both share a hate for the town they live in.

They hear the story of the legendary The School for Good and Evil, where the true story behind every great fairy tale begins and heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance of Good and Evil.

Sophie makes a wish to go there to become the princess she's always dreamed of and to escape her mundane life. However, Agatha is determined to not let her leave.

Soon enough, the pair are swept away from Gavaldon by a giant bird to The School for Good and Evil.

However, things go amiss when they're dropped at the 'wrong' sides of the school —Sophie is dropped at The School for Evil, meanwhile Agatha is put in The School for Good.

Evil soon invades the school and plunges everyone's lives into danger, but what happened at the end of The School for Good and Evil? Do Sophie and Agatha defeat the villain? Does Sophie die? Read on to find out...

The School for Good and Evil ending explained: do Sophie and Agatha beat Rafal?

Sophie and Agatha are in uproar after being sent to the wrong schools and complain to the School Master (Laurence Fishburne), who reassures them that no mistakes have been made and that if Sophie is truly good, she must have a true love's kiss, something a villain never usually achieves.

They work together to find Sophie's Prince Charming while learning at their respective schools, where they also get glimpses of the evil villain Rafal (Kit Young) who has a plan for Sophie's newfound powers.

After believing that Agatha betrayed her in the Trial by Tale, Sophie embraces her villainous side thanks to Rafal's brainwashing and she accepts his blood magic to become truly Evil.

They join forces to destroy the schools and Sophie eventually transforms into a witch.

The Evers (Good) go to The School of Evil to destroy Sophie, but as the heroes attack first, the Nevers (Evil) turn into the Good, while the Evers become Evil.

A huge fight breaks out between the opposing sides and Sophie flies to the School Master's office to end things once and for all.

It's there she discovers that Rafal was posing as his brother the School Master all along and had orchestrated the whole plan.

Rafal tells Sophie that he is her true love and that together they will be unstoppable in ruling Never After, finally allowing Evil to win.

Sophie accepts his proposal and they have their true love's kiss, which condemns both the Good and Evil schools to perish and allowing Rafal's true Evil to overtake the world.

As the schools begin to collapse, Sophie instantly regrets her actions as she only wanted to rule over Evil rather than destroy her friends.

Agatha storms into the office to save Sophie, but Sophie is pierced in the chest by the Storian after jumping in front of Agatha to protect her.

Tedros (Jamie Flatters) attempts to sneak up on Rafal to kill him, but he hears him coming and attacks him.

As Rafal prepares to kill Tedros, a weak Sophie uses the power she has left to command Excalibur to go to Agatha.

Agatha seizes the sword and slices through Rafal, who disappears into a bunch of black feathers, killing him and ending his reign of Evil.

The School for Good and Evil ending explained: does Sophie die?

After being stabbed by the Storian, Sophie breathes her last words and Agatha revives her by kissing her. Sophie is saved from death after true love's kiss between two best friends.

The School for Good and Evil ending explained: what happened to The School for Good and Evil?

Both of the schools unite and become one, with Good and Evil entering a new era of living in harmony and working together.

Meanwhile, Agatha and Sophie open a portal back to Gavaldon and return home.

The School for Good and Evil is available to stream on Netflix now.