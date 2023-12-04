Yellowstone season 2 episode 10 recap: the race to save Tate

John (Kevin Costner) has been drilling into his kids the importance of protecting the ranch, but in the Yellowstone season 2 episode 10 opening we see why he is so adamant about it.

In another flashback, John (though played here by Costner and not Josh Lucas), takes his dad, John Dutton Sr. (Dabney Coleman) from his hospice bed for one last ride out to an overlook of the valley. They share a few tender moments between father and son, but one of his dying messages to John is to not let anyone take the ranch, not even an inch.

Back in the present, John is forced to deal with the consequences of having to fight for his land so vehemently, as Tate (Brecken Merrill) has been kidnapped by the Becks. But even though he describes his life as a long series of losing the things he loves, he is determined not to lose this one.

Making moves

Apparently taking Tate was just one part of the Becks plan, as they also send armed men to take out Dan (Danny Huston). They make quick work of Torry (Wolé Parks), but Dan spots them as they try to enter his home and is able to take cover in a closet. When one of the intruders gets close to finding him, Dan shoots first and kills him. Another arrives and opens fire. Dan manages to kill him too, but he gets shot in the process. With everything calm, he goes outside and looks at the beautiful blue sky, but another intruder comes up on him and shoots him. As Dan lays on the ground, he says "has a right, this is America." Those are his final words before he dies.

John is preparing to play on the Becks' terms, even if it could be the end of them. But to try and ensure someone is protected, he tells Beth (Kelly Reilly) she can't be a part of it. He does finally recruit Donnie (Hugh Dillon) to his cause, getting him to reveal the security the Becks have at their ranch. But Donnie is adamant John makes it look legitimate, telling him he needs a warrant and to make this a Livestock Commission affair.

Once the warrant is in hand, Kayce (Luke Grimes) prepares to infiltrate the Becks' ranch. He promises Monica (Kelsey Asbille) that he is going to get their son back. She wants him to promise her one more thing — that he is going to kill the Becks.

Taking the fight to the Becks

Malcolm (Neal McDonough) leaves his ranch but is soon pulled over by Donnie. While Donnie tells Malcolm he wants a peaceful solution to the situation, Malcolm knows better. He tries to call Teal to warn him the police aren't their allies anymore, but only gets a voice message. Donnie, meanwhile, calls John to tell him Tate was not with Malcolm.

Before things get moving, John calls Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and warns him about what the Becks are doing, but Rainwater is prepared. Rainwater also offers to send Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) to help as they continue to look for Tate, as he fully stands with John in this situation.

Kayce arrives at the Beck ranch and is let in by the police standing guard when he shows the warrant. Searching through the house, Kayce finds Teal (Terry Serpico) on the toilet and shoots him. Kayce asks where Tate is, but when Teal claims he doesn't know Kayce shoots him again in the foot, warning there's a lot of other places he can shoot him before he dies. Teal gives in, telling him Tate is with a militia group in the mountains. Kayce asks what they thought would happen when they did all this, to which Teal admits people usually don't fight back against them. Kayce then makes sure he keeps his promise to Monica, killing Teal and making it look like a legal killing.

Some additional business

After John gets the new info from Kayce, he now needs something from Beth. He gives her an amendment to the trust for the ranch that he wants her to enact, ensuring her he has always known who was truly loyal to him. Jamie (Wes Bentley) is curious about what it is, likely hoping he is back in John's good graces, but Beth tells him it's not his business, indicating he's still out of the trust.

Instead, Beth goes to Rip (Cole Hauser) and takes him to a cottage on the ranch. She reads a letter that John wrote calling Rip a son and giving him the cottage to have as his new home. Rip is truly moved and he and Beth sit on the porch together, happy that his loyalty and hard work has been recognized.

The rescue mission

It's time for the rescue mission. Mo arrives to help and Rip is also brought in for the dangerous job of trying to draw fire on horseback so they can get a sense of how many enemies they're dealing with. Rip is all good with it after John's gesture.

Rip mounts up and looks to the sky and says "I love you," presumably to Beth. He then rides into the fray and the bullets fly. Thankfully he makes it through OK, as the rest of the Livestock agents eliminate the militia members. But they still can't find Tate. Kayce tries to get one of them to reveal where he is, but the man kills himself rather than tell Kayce.

John sees Malcolm trying to escape and is able to shoot him. John promises to call a medical chopper if he tells him where Tate is, saying this is Malcolm’s last chance to do something that might get him into heaven and for his final moments to be about his own life rather than Tate. Malcolm relents, sharing where Tate is, but knows that he isn't going to make it and wants to be left alone. He wishes he never met John, to which John says he bet he does.

The next morning, Kayce and the agents move on the location where Tate is, which is filled with white nationalists. They kill them and find Tate, who has had his head shaved and is traumatized, but Kayce is able to calm him down. John, back at the ranch, gives Monica the good news.

After everything, Beth goes outside for a smoke and sees Rip. She tells him after what they just went through they are still going to lose the ranch, which she can't wait for. She asks what he would do when that happens, he says he'd continue working as a ranch foreman, just somewhere else. Beth says she'll sleep for a year. Rip tells her if she wants company, just let him know.

John now takes a moment to reflect about everything that has transpired, not able to fight back tears. Beth sees her father emotional, but chooses not to talk to him.

Yellowstone season 2 (and all other seasons) are available to stream on Peacock in the US and Paramount Plus in the UK.