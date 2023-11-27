Yellowstone season 2 episode 8 recap: John forms a shaky alliance

The Duttons are low as Yellowstone season 2 episode 8 gets underway. Jamie (Wes Bentley) is the low man at the ranch right now, assigned to mucking the stalls and feeding horses. Kayce (Luke Grimes) says it wasn't his idea, but Jamie says it's fine, he deserves it after what he did. Kayce doesn't know about that, but recognizes this may be what Jamie needs so he can forgive himself. Jamie asks if Kayce can forgive him, which Kayce just answers by saying "I'm your brother," meaning yes.

Beth (Kelly Reilly), meanwhile, is feeling low after her attack in episode 7. She attempts to cover up her injuries with makeup, but decides it's not worth it. She watches Rip (Cole Hauser) as he lies asleep in bed, also recovering after he was shot rescuing her. It seems Beth isn't bothering trying to protect herself anymore from her feelings with Rip, as she kisses him on the forehead.

All the while, the Becks remain a major threat and loom large as they're not happy the attack on Beth didn't go as planned. Read on for a full recap of Yellowstone season 2 episode 8, "Behind Us Only Grey."

Meeting at the Yellowstone

Monica (Kelsey Asbille) and Tate (Brecken Merrill) wait for everyone at the breakfast table as Monica tries to adjust to life at the ranch. However, when she sees Beth's wounds she realizes things may never be normal here. Monica is clearly unsettled as Beth dons her tough exterior once again.

But Beth is still reeling from things, as she worries about what they are going to tell her assistant's family after he was killed. That's not John's (Kevin Costner) concern, however. His concern is Beth and the ranch, which is why he has invited Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Dan (Danny Huston) to discuss the Beck brothers.

Before that, Dan spots Beth and talks with her. He admits being on the ranch helps him understand them all better. Beth is the other way, saying she understands herself less when she's at the ranch.

John, Rainwater and Dan all admit they've been fair enemies, but the Becks are something else and even if this doesn't change their end goals they should work together to resolve the issue. Dan wants John to say they're going to kill them, but he finds Dan is recording the conversation. Dan says it is just for his own protection and proves his commitment by saying himself that they should kill the Becks. Rainwater doesn't explicitly say it, but says when things go lost on the reservation, they stay lost. John doesn't say it either, claiming he doesn't have to because he's the one who is going to do it.

Unfamiliar surroundings

Kelsey Asbille in Yellowstone (Image credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount Network)

Monica comes out to the porch and talks to Beth, admitting she doesn't understand this place. Beth tells her not to bother trying. Monica then talks with Kayce as he trains Tate's horse. Despite him telling her not to worry and believe in him, Monica can't help but be concerned about what the ranch may do to them.

Her conflicting feelings are compounded when she takes her class to a concert put on by Native American rappers and musicians. One of the songs talks about being proud of who they are as a people, which clearly hits Monica as she starts to tear up.

She gets back to the ranch late and Kayce is worried they are taking steps backwards. Monica wants to know what happened to Beth and all Kayce can say is that the threats to the ranch that he heard John talk about all his life are real. When Monica calls the ranch a prison, Kayce tells her they can live in town, the important thing is that they're together.

Elsewhere in the house, Rip wakes up and Beth is right there next to him. Despite being told to stay in bed, Rip doesn't want to get used to life in the main house, so he goes back to the bunkhouse to recuperate.

The ones we love most

Jimmy (Jefferson White) is anxiously waiting for his rodeo check to clear so he can pay off Ray (Lane Garrison) and protect his grandfather, being the first one at the bank when it opens. When he gives Ray the money, he says Jimmy owes him another $1,000 for the bear spray incident. Jimmy doesn't have the money though. Ray eyes his rodeo belt buckle instead, which Jimmy reluctantly hands over.

Back at the ranch, John checks in with a number of people. First with Monica as she watches Tate work with his horse, convincing her to give living on the ranch a fair shot. He then thanks Rip for protecting Beth. Finally, he talks with Kayce, telling him he found out the Becks have their own plane in Billings, which they used to drop the clover. That's useful info for Kayce, who tells John to arrange a meeting with the Becks where they'll have to fly, like Jackson Hole, so he can enact his plan.

Beth also has someone she needs to talk to, but for a very different reason. She finds Jamie in the barn mucking the stalls. Likely angry she was close to losing Rip and believing Jamie is at least somewhat responsible for it happening, she tells him that if someone ever loves him she is going to take it away from him, killing it if she has to. Jamie, meanwhile, doesn't say a thing.

At the end of the episode, Jamie's services as a lawyer are needed again when a reservation security guard is killed outside the casino construction site. John, Kayce and Jamie arrive at the scene, along with Rainwater and Sheriff Donnie (Hugh Dillon). Donnie tells them it was set up to look like John was behind it, but they all know it's the Becks. Donnie says they'll be coming after John again, but John welcomes it.

He calls Malcolm Beck (Neal McDonough) to set up the meeting in Jackson Hole. But Malcolm has plans of his own, preparing to go after the person that John loves the most: Tate.

Yellowstone season 2 episodes are currently airing on CBS on Sundays. You can also stream Yellowstone on Peacock in the US and Paramount Plus in the UK.