How to watch 'All In: The Fight for Democracy'

America is in a bad place right now. But less than 24 hours before mobs of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, control of the U.S. Senate changed hands thank to a special election in, of all places, Georgia.

That swing was no accident. It was due to hard work and dedication — and an ongoing fight to make it easier for anyone who wants to vote to be able to vote.

All In: The Fight For Democracy follows the plague of voter suppression in the United States, and the work of people like Stacey Abrams, the former Minority Leader of the Georgia House, and who almost was elected governor in 2018.

The doc is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Here's the official line from Amazon:

In anticipation of the 2020 presidential election, ALL IN: THE FIGHT FOR DEMOCRACY examines the often overlooked, yet insidious issue of voter suppression in the United States The film interweaves personal experiences with current activism and historical insight to expose a problem that has corrupted our democracy from the very beginning. With the perspective and expertise of Stacey Abrams, the former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives, the documentary offers an insider’s look into laws and barriers to voting that most people don’t even know is a threat to their basic rights as citizens of the United States.

This documentary is important. It's not going to fix everything. But it's going to remind you of the actual fights that will continue long beyond Jan. 20, 2021.