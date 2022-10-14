Isobel Steele — things you didn't know about the Emmerdale star

Emmerdale's Isobel Steele burst onto our screens back in February 2016, and has been wowing fans ever since in her role as headstrong Liv Flaherty.

As well as winning numerous awards for her portrayal of Aaron Dingle's half-sister, Isobel has broken boundaries, by playing the first-ever asexual character in a British soap. And Liv has certainly had her fair share of dramas over the years in Emmerdale — being wrongly imprisoned for murder, diagnosed with epilepsy and battling an alcohol addiction. Let's fill you in on a few facts about the talented young actress...

1. Isobel Steele started acting at just 8 years old

Isobel was born in Salford, Greater Manchester, on the 28 December 2000. She has a younger brother called Conrad, who has always been her biggest supporter. However, Isobel admits her sibling prefers playing on his Xbox to watching her on telly!

Emmerdale isn't Isobel's first acting job, in fact her first small screen appearance was at just 8-years-old. Between 2008 and 2010, she starred in adverts for Park Foods, Iceland, Harveys Furniture and Bernard Matthews.

Following that, Isobel played the role of Barbara in mini-series, Our Zoo, appeared as Chloe in a short film titled A Father's Day, and featured in an episode of children's drama The Dumping Ground.

2. Danny Miller is like her big brother

The cast of Emmerdale often describe themselves as being one happy family, and Isobel considers Danny Miller, who plays her onscreen sibling Aaron like a real-life brother.

When Isobel first joined Emmerdale in 2016, Danny showed her the ropes — teaching her how to organize her scripts to make learning her lines easier, as well as spending time with her backstage preparing for their scenes.

Discussing their close bond during a chat with ITV's Lorraine, Isobel revealed: "We're really good friends. I think when someone comes into the show and they're new it's nice for them to find a mentor, and luckily Danny was mine. He taught me everything and has been such a good friend to me the entire time I've been here - on and off screen. We are literally besties."

3. She's a gifted singer and songwriter

Acting isn’t Isobel's only talent — she's also an amazing singer and writes her own music and lyrics. The star posts videos of her performances on her YouTube channel, and has released her own EP called 'Sounds from the Lounge'.

During lockdown, Emmerdale cast members kept fans entertained with The Woolpack Sessions — live performances that showcased their vocal skills. Isobel's contribution to the collection was a spine-tingling version of the ABBA classic Winner Takes It All.

Discussing her love of singing during a chat with Inside Soap magazine (opens in new tab), Isobel said: It’s just something I have always done. I’ve enjoyed the piano from a young age. I had lessons, and now write songs, so I thought I might as well share them. My music taste varies a lot, but from the start someone who has inspired me is Adele. She writes her own music and is brilliant."

4. She's an award winner

Liv has been at the heart of several issue-led storylines during her time in Emmerdale, and Isobel's standout, gutsy performance has earned her no fewer than 12 award nominations.

Within months of her screen debut, the young star was in the running for Best Newcomer at the 2016 British Soap Awards. Isobel lost out that year, but triumphed in 2018 with a double whammy - scooping the gong for Best Young Actor at both the British Soap Awards and Inside Soap Awards.

5. She holidays with her Emmerdale co-star

You’d think that with their long hours together filming, the Emmerdale cast might be glad to have a break from each other when they go home. But Isobel loves hanging out with co-star Eden Taylor-Draper, who plays Belle Dingle, so much that they go on holiday together.

A few summers back the girls enjoyed a European getaway - travelling to Zagreb in Croatia and soaking up the culture in Ljubljana, Slovenia. Isobel and Eden have also been tourists in Copenhagen and spent a weekend sightseeing in Paris, delighting fans with Instagram snaps of their mini-breaks.

And in September 2020, just as the country was emerging from the first lockdown, the besties took a trip to Bamburgh, Northumberland and took the opportunity to explore the gorgeous scenery and enjoy a few cheeky G&T's.

A post shared by @isobelsteelee (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

6. She's not a fan of the red carpet

While Isobel has revealed she loves going along to big awards dos with her co-stars, she doesn't enjoy the part of getting glammed up and walking the red carpet.

In fact, she'd rather ditch the posh frocks in favour of staying in her comfies. She shared with Inside Soap magazine (opens in new tab): "It’s not my thing at all, I feel more comfortable in joggers. It’s all good fun, though. Everyone thinks there’s rivalry between the soaps, but when you see people at these dos we all have a good time".

7. She's got an eye for photography

Isobel's Instagram is full of beautiful, stylish images of every day objects that she's taken and shared with her 125,000 followers.

From loved ones in her life to stunning landscapes and her snapshots from her abroad adventures, it seems the young actress has a real eye for knowing what makes a good picture.

Isobel Steele's fact file

Frequently asked questions about the actress...

How old is Isobel Steele? Isobel Steele is 21. She was born on 28th December 2000.

Is Isobel Steele married? Isobel Steele is not married.

Where was Isobel Steele born? Isobel Steele was born in Salford, Greater Manchester.

How tall is Isobel Steele? Isobel is five foot.

Instagram: @isobelsteelee

Twitter: @Isobel_steele

We work hard to ensure that all information is correct. Facts that change over time, such as age, will be correct, to the best of our knowledge, at the time of the last article update.