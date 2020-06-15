The 93rd Oscars ceremony pushes back a couple months to April 25, 2021

Source: ABC (Image credit: ABC)

In what isn't too much of a surprise within the industry, the 93rd Oscars ceremony has been pushed back to April 25, 2021, from its original Feb. 28 date. The reason, of course, is the "result of the global pandemic caused by COVID-19."

ABC will still air the rescheduled event.

The change also has led to a shift in the eligibility period and submission deadlines. Films seeking consideration for Academy Awards has been extended to Feb. 28, 2021. Specialty categories (such as Animated Feature Film, Documentary Feature, Animated Short Film, etc.) now have until Dec. 1, 2020. General-entry categories such as Best Picture and Original Score must be submitted by Jan. 15, 2021.

From the Academy's press release :

"For over a century, movies have played an important role in comforting, inspiring, and entertaining us during the darkest of times. They certainly have this year. Our hope, in extending the eligibility period and our Awards date, is to provide the flexibility filmmakers need to finish and release their films without being penalized for something beyond anyone's control," said Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson. "This coming Oscars and the opening of our new museum will mark an historic moment, gathering movie fans around the world to unite through cinema."

"We find ourselves in uncharted territory this year and will continue to work with our partners at the Academy to ensure next year's show is a safe and celebratory event that also captures the excitement of the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures," said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment.

Preliminary voting will begin on Feb. 1.

Previously, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced new rules for this year that allows films that skipped theaters — which still remain closed as of June — and went straight to streaming to be eligible for Best Picture, general entry and speciality category awards. There was a catch to that, though, in that the films must have already had a scheduled theatrical run.

Also still outstanding is a new date for the Scientific and Technical Awards, which had been set for June 20 in Beverly Hills. The annual Governor's Awards have been canceled for 2020.