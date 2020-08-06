Amazon Prime is getting a 'League of Their Own' series

A League of Their Own is a timeless classic with themes that still very much play in our current day and age. Which is likely exactly why Amazon Prime Video has ordered a series adaptation based on the film.

Following Penny Marshall's masterpiece, the series will still focus around a group of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. However, this series will follow a whole new cast of characters, and may very well take place well after the film. It's reported that it will tackle race and sexuality both on and off the field as these characters work to chase their dreams.

Vernon Sanders, co-head of of television for Amazon Studios had this to say:

“Will and Abbi have taken a classic movie, reimagining it for a new generation with new characters and their own fresh, modern vision on a timeless story of big dreams, friendship, love, and, of course, baseball. We’re so excited to partner with Sony to bring this emotional, exciting new series to our Prime Video customers around the world.”

The series was co-created and will be executive produced by Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham, and will star Jacobson and Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, Roberta Colindrez, and Priscilla Delgado. It will also feature guest appearances by Molly Ephraim, Kate Berlant and Melanie Field.