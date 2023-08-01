Baffled Wolf fans howl 'Anyone know what's going on?!'

Wolf has left viewers confused and howling "what's going on?!" after the first episode aired on BBC One, and it's safe to say it's not an easy watch by any means.

The first episode introduces us to the two storylines that run parallel throughout the course of the six-part series, which the creators have teased will build to a shocking finale.

One storyline sees troubled protagonist DI Jack Caffery (Ukweli Roach), who is tormented by the abduction of his younger brother from years gone by. He is obsessed with getting revenge and spends his nights staring into the bedroom of a neighbour, convinced he's a pedophile and responsible for his brother's disappearance.

Meanwhile, the second storyline focuses on the wealthy upper-middle class Anchor-Ferrers family, made up of Matilda (Juliet Stevenson) and Oliver (Owen Teale) and their daughter Lucia (Annes Elwy).

However, this average family finds themselves in a nightmarish situation when two men knock on the door and introduce themselves as detectives, deceiving the family into letting them in. It turns out they're here to hold them hostage and make them "very scared".

Unlikely double act Honey (Sacha Dhawan) and Molina (Iwan Rheon) are keeping the Anchor-Ferrers family restrained and fearing for their lives, and the clock is ticking for the helpless family.

With two very dark stories to contend with, and the narrative flicking between lots of different scenes, viewers have claimed they're "confused" by the "intense" new thriller series, so it's one you'll absolutely have to pay attention to!

Taking to Twitter, fans have had their say on episode one and it's left them scratching their heads, so it'll be interesting to see if the second episode clears things up a bit.

Ok, hands up who knows what’s going on? Because I’m concentrating really, really hard and am still utterly baffled. Every character is disproportionately intense and weird and we seem to be following multiple storylines. What gwan? #wolfJuly 31, 2023 See more

My brain hurts after watching #Wolf #ConfusedJuly 31, 2023 See more

I am somewhat confused. #wolfJuly 31, 2023 See more

I’m so confused… ? #WOLFJuly 31, 2023 See more

This new BBC1 thriller Wolf is so brilliantly good 💯 it's so weird but intense 😳 with a great cast esp Owen Teale & Iwan Rheon both amazing actors 👏 #Wolf #BBC1 #IwanRheon #OwenTealeJuly 31, 2023 See more

With episode one ending on a bit of a cliffhanger, there's certainly incentive to tune in and watch the rest, and it sounds like we've got a lot of thrills ahead if recent teasers are anything to go by.

Series creator Megan Gallagher said: "This series charts two storylines that are nail-bitingly close to one another but don’t collide until one heck of a finale that includes song and dance (yes, really), and a fair bit of blood."

We'll have to tune in to find out how that goes down...

Wolf continues on Tuesday, August 1 at 9 pm on BBC One and iPlayer.