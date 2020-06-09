Bill & Ted Face the Music with a most-excellent trailer on #BillAndTedDay

It's 2020, and everything old is new again. That's true, too, for Bill S. Preston Esq. and Ted Theodore Logan. And it's especially true today, as we get our first look at the upcoming Bill & Ted Face The Music .

Keanu Reeves is back as Ted, and Alex Winter as Bill. They're older. They're wiser. They ... have kids. (That's Samara Weaving as Thea Preston, and Brigette Lundy-Paine as Billie Logan.

And once again, we'll find the boys traveling through time.

Here's the full gist of what we're in for:

The film will continue to track the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends — to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

Dean Parisot (who directed the criminally underrated Galaxy Quest ) is at the helm of this one, and franchise writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon tackled the screenplay.

Bill & Ted Face The Music is scheduled to hit theaters in August 2020.