Black Mirror is getting a spin-off series based on popular episode

Black Mirror is reportedly getting a spin-off series at Netflix, which will be a continuation of the popular season 4 episode USS Callister.

With Black Mirror season 7 confirmed, fans will also be excited to learn that a spin-off is on the way, according to reports from What's On Netflix.

According to reports, the limited series is set to be filmed in the United Kingdom, with the show filming in Spring 2024 and lasting for ten weeks. Details about the spin-off’s plot remain confidential, so we're not sure exactly what to expect.

The season 4 opener made a lasting impression on fans, with the sinister story following the fictional tech company Callister Inc. which produces a multiplayer game Infinity, where users control a starship in a simulated reality.

The company's chief technology officer Robert Daly is treated poorly by his colleagues so he traps versions of them inside a modded version of the game, where he berates them, exposing a darker side to his character.

When new Callister employee Nanette Cole (Cristin Milioti) finds herself trapped in the game, she encourages the others to revolt against Daly, resulting in a very satisfying ending that has resulted in the episode being rated highly among viewers.

According to What's On Netflix, Jesse Plemons and Cristin Milioti are confirmed to return for the new limited series, with other cast members in talks about potentially reprising their roles.

They have also teased that there'll be a new character named Rinko introduced in the spin-off series, which does not yet have a title. So far, there's not a lot of confirmed information, but it will be interesting to see how it develops.

Aaron Paul in Beyond the Sea. He previously had a voice cameo in USS Callister. (Image credit: Netflix)

USS Callister is the first one of the anthology series to be set in space, with season 6's Beyond The Sea following in its footsteps, set in an alternate history of 1969. There, Cliff Stanfield (Aaron Paul) and David Ross (Josh Hartnett) are astronauts two years into a six-year mission.

While set in different universes, the two have been compared for their space themes and gut-punching endings. They can transfer their consciousness to artificial replicas of their bodies on Earth when not needed on the ship, enabling them to spend time with their families. But a bitter rivalry soon emerges, with a devastating outcome.

Black Mirror is available to stream on demand via Netflix. Season 7's release date has not yet been confirmed.