Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan reveals secrets behind Penelope's makeover: 'The cloak was magnetized'

Penelope's glow-up was one of the most anticipated moments of Bridgerton season 3 and when it finally arrived on our screens viewers weren't disappointed!

Now Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, has lifted the lid on the character's new look, from a 'magnetized' cloak to how Penelope's new clothes made her cry.

As this year's third season begins, Penelope is still reeling after overhearing Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) telling people he could never court her.

Desperate to shed her reputation as a perennial wallflower and find a husband, she ditches her dowdy, citrus-toned dresses, making her entrance at the first ball of the season wearing a deep emerald green dress.

"It was quite scary knowing there was a big new look moment, because you’re in a ballroom with 200 supporting artists, 30 cast members, all of the crew, and everyone’s looking!" said Nicola, when members of the press asked her about filming that scene.

"The nerves and trepidation Penelope felt were very much fuelled by my own nerves and I was afraid I was going to fall down the stairs. But so much thought went into every costume, even the cloak that they made for me was magnetized, so when I opened it, it fell in a particular way. It was scary to shoot that moment though, and I also had to then run up the stairs at the end of the scene, so it was just going up and down those stairs for like three days!"

Penelope's makeover doesn't go unnoticed by Colin. (Image credit: Netflix)

Nicola also explains that simply seeing the new shade of colors she'd be wearing for the third season was an emotional moment and how her character's new look helped her grow in confidence.

"The transformation in Penelope has been amazing for me, it really does make you feel so completely different when you're performing," says Nicola.

"I always say to people it’s the difference between pajamas and a ballgown; you just hold yourself differently. You know that you look different, so you feel different. It was really emotional, going to the first costume fittings and seeing fabrics that they’d chosen for this season.

"They draped some on me — it wasn’t even a dress at that point, and I teared up, because you feel this connection with the character. After two seasons, it was so nice to finally be wearing flattering things, and it really helped the character. She has to grow in confidence, and it helped me grow in confidence, too.

"We wanted both Colin and Pen to have transformations and the costumes were amazing. The team worked so hard on them and the wigs were epic. And then the story was just written so beautifully, it was a real joy to play."

Bridgerton season 3 part one is available on Netflix now.