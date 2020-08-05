Check out these haunting new pics from Netflix's 'The Devil All the Time'

Bill Skarsgård, left, as Willard Russell, and Michael Banks Repeta as Arvin Russell in The Devil All The Time on Netflix.

Despite the pandemic, Netflix has a pretty solid lineup of new movies and television shows lined up to release over the next few months. Next month one of those new movies is The Devil All the Time. Set to drop on Sept. 16, the movie has a pretty star-studded cast including Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, and Bill Skarsgard.

Netflix just released some of the first photos of the southern gothic style film and looks pretty freaking fantastic.

The movie based the 2011 novel of the same name by Donald Ray Pollock, so if you really want some spoilers you can snag that and probably work your way through it before the movie arrives next month.

The book kicks off when the main character returns from war after seeing someone not only killed but crucified alive, if that sets the scene for you. This is going to be a really dark one.

Here’s the Netflix synopsis:

“In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters—an unholy preacher (Robert Pattinson), twisted couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), and crooked sheriff (Sebastian Stan)—converge around young Arvin Russell (Tom Holland) as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family. Spanning the time between World War II and the Vietnam war, director Antonio Campos’ ‘The Devil All the Time’ renders a seductive and horrific landscape that pits the just against the corrupted.”

Fighting evil forces in a horrific landscape? Sign us up. And check out these shots:

Robert Pattinson as Preston Teagardin in The Devil All the Time on Netflix. (Image credit: Netflix)

Tom Holland as Arvin Russell in The Devil All The Time on Netflix. (Image credit: Netflix)

Jason Clarke and Riley Keough in The Devil All The Time on Netflix. (Image credit: Netflix)

The released shots don't offer a ton of details into the plot, but give us a glimpse at what the film will look like. We'll find out what happens in the movie version of The Devil All the Time when it officially launches on Netflix on Sept. 16.