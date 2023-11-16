Coronation Street fans calling for this BRILLIANT character to become a PERMANENT fixture

Coronation Street viewers were bowled over by one character in particular in last night's episode - as DS Swain yet again stole the show with her straight-talking style.

The latest episode of Coronation Street (which aired Wednesday 13th November 2023) saw DS Swain take a compassionate approach to Amy Barlow after she was brought into the station for vandalising a police car.

In response, Corrie fans have called for the police officer to be made a permanent fixture on the ITV show.

'It's about time that DS Swain took up lodgings in Eileen's. She's already almost a permanent fixture,'

While another praised how DS Swain has 'shown her anger through the broken system', writing: 'A superb scene between Amy and DS Swain with superb acting from @ElleJMulvaney and @VixMyers

'Like the “promising young woman” (the film) angle with Amy’s new storyline

'Plus DS Swain… is just soooo cool! I love how she showed her anger through the broken system.'

'DS Swain has been one of the best characters on #Corrie this year tbh,' wrote another fan.

While another said, 'We should probably save time and call Moment of the Week for the Amy and DS Swain scene right now.'

While another said, 'DS Swain is now in charge of investigating murders, the sale of dodgy laptops, and teenagers writing ACAB on cop cars. And I love it!'

'Love how DS Swain is involved in every police case now,' wrote another fan of the ITV show.

But another said, 'Obsessed with Bernie calling DS Swain PC Blondie.'

Will we be seeing much more of the ever-popular DS Swain?

Tune in to next week's episode of Coronation Street to see what happens next.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.