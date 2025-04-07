Coronation Street spoilers: Audrey Roberts makes a grave mistake

Audrey Roberts agrees to give Lou a trial at the salon in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Wednesday, 16 April 2025. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Gemma’s grateful when Lou offers to help out with the kids so that Chesney can take the job Dev has offered him working the festival in London. Having spotted an advert for a stylist in the salon window, Lou and Gemma call in. Lou makes out she’s an accomplished stylist and with Gemma’s backing, persuades Audrey Roberts to give her a trial. But Audrey wonders what she’s let herself in for…

Sean asks Glenda if she can lend him £500 and she wonders if he’s in some sort of trouble.

Meanwhile, Brody is pushing for his cash by the end of the day and when George and Eleen discover that Julie’s collection jar at the factory is empty, George reveals that Sean asked Glenda for £500. Has Sean really stopped so low as to steal a dying woman's collection money?

Later, Sean heads up Victoria Street and texts Brody to tell him he’s got the cash and he’s at the meeting point as instructed.

Debbie asks Kevin and Abi to help her try the wedding menu and tells them all that no expense has been spared. When Kevin has to go home as he isn’t feeling well, Carl confides in Abi that his business in Germany is about to go bust. Abi assures him that Kevin will understand if he needs to fly back but Kevin’s gutted and wishes he could help. What will he do?

Kevin wants Carl to stick around (Image credit: ITV)

Dee-Dee attends a meeting with a rep from the Patient Advice and Liaison Service who assures her they’re investigating her complaint and Zoe, the midwife, was to blame. Outside the hospital, Dee-Dee finds Asha and Zoe in deep discussion. Zoe tells Dee-Dee that she’s sorry for what she went through but none of it was her fault.

Later, Asha calls at Dee-Dee’s flat and begs her to think twice about her complaint as it could ruin Zoe’s career. But Dee-Dee stands her ground and points out that she was a victim of racism.

Later, she bumps into Wes on the street and recognises him from the hospital, unaware that he’s Zoe’s brother.

Dee-Dee finds Asha and Zoe in deep discussion. (Image credit: ITV)

Having met at the flat, Todd tells Theo that he accepts he can’t make any commitment but he really likes him.

Meanwhile, Sarah returns to the flat and when Theo’s phone buzzes with a text Todd thrusts the phone at her and begs her to go and find Theo in Speed Daal…

Coronation Street continues on Friday 18th April at 8pm.