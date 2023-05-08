Could THIS much-loved Coronation Street star be making the move to Neighbours?

He's playing one of Cornation Street's most controvesial characters at the moment, but could Ciarán Griffiths, who plays Damon Hay in the ITV show, be heading for sunnier shores?

The Coronation Street actor recently addressed whether or not he'd return to his homeland of Australia - perhaps even making an appearance on Neighbours.

Damon Hay is in the Corrie spotlight right now due to his affair with married Sarah Barlow, with many Corrie fans left in shock over the developments.

While it's unclear how long Ciarán will be staying on the show, it's thought that he won't be a long-term Corrie character.

So would he be tempted to go down under for his next role?

(Image credit: ITV)

"Yeah, if it meant I could have regular work near my family, then absolutely," he told Inside Soap.

"Melbourne is a great city. I'd want to play something completely different to anything I've done before, so maybe some old washed-up, Meth-head surfer. I'd get to be out in the sun!"

And it seems there are some more plus points when it comes to filming in Aus, which is known for its healthy work/life balance as well as fantastic weather.

When comparing filming in Australia as opposed to the UK, Ciarán said, "They're a lot more laid-back in Australia. The pace is a bit slower — but the weather's better!

"When I'm here freezing on the cobbles and they say they're taking your coat as we're going for a take and you have to act warm, it's hard! I did a job in Melbourne last January; it was scorching.

'I can't handle the cold now."

Sounds like a convincing argument to us! Watch this space for Ciarán's next move...

