Is CuriosityStream available on Vizio TVs?

Best answer: Yes, CuriosityStream is available on your Vizio TV. You can watch all of the great shows they offer from some influential people and other nerdy things.

The great unknown

CuriosityStream has tons of shows to choose from that will make any nerd's heart soar. From science, history, cars, architecture, and so much more, there is something on this app for everyone to love. There are even great options on there for kids who might love space and dinosaurs, so it's genuinely an all-inclusive knowledge center.

One of the great things about this app is that it has special documentaries from influential people in different fields. Whether that's Stephen Hawking or Sigourney Weaver, they have these great, immersive documentaries to get you to learn everything about your favorite famous figures. From their favorite places to more background about the person, you will be able to learn more than you ever knew before with CurosityStream.

Download it now

You may be a little nervous about going forward and downloading the app on your device. However, Vizio has made the download process rather simple so that it can help you start streaming quickly. Here are the few steps you need to ensure that you can start taking in all the app has to offer.

Click the large V button on your remote. Select Widgets on your TV. Search CuriosityStream . Click Install App . Sign in to your CuriosityStream profile .

After getting all logged in, you will be able to start enjoying all that is offered on this app. Although it is something you have to pay monthly, they do offer a free seven-day trial, so you can get a feeling for what they offer. Be sure to cancel your account before the seven days are up if you end up not liking the service.

