Daniel Radclife's Harry Potter Chamber of Secrets costume sells for crazy price

It's no secret that movie fans love a bit of memorabilia from their favorite film, but not many people have a spare $100,000 to splash out on something new for their collection.

However, that is exactly what happened when Harry Potter's costume (complete with glasses!) worn by Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets sold for a cool $100,000 — that's £79,100 for UK readers!

Propstore, one of the world’s leading film and TV memorabilia companies announced yesterday (Wednesday, June 28) that their US Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, in which over 500 rare pieces from film and TV fetched in excess of $9.7 million.

But it isn't just Harry Potter memorabilia that attracts huge amounts of money. The biggest auction of the day went to the Evil Clown Doll from Poltergeist, which sold for $656,250, or £519,094.

Rose DeWitt Bukater's coat from Titanic, worn by Kate Winslet sold for $137,500 (£108,762) and Obi-Wan Kenobi's lightsaber, which was used by Ewan McGregor in Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith sold for $118,750 (£93,931).

Harry Potter memorabilia is a collectors dream. (Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Brandon Alinger, Propstore COO said of the auction: “The strength of sales in the auction from titles such as Back to Future, Batman, The Big Lebowski, Blade Runner, Jumanji, and Star Wars show the strength of entertainment collectibles as a hobby.

"It was also a very big day for horror, with our top two sales going to iconic horror props from Poltergeist and The Thing. We now move into days 2 and 3 of the auction, with hundreds of fantastic lots still to be sold to new owners worldwide.”

As the auction continues, over 900 additional lots will be sold today (Thursday, June 29) on day 2 (Thursday 29th June) and day 3 (Friday, June 30), with bidding beginning at 8 am PDT each day.

If you have some cash to splash and fancy getting your hands on something from your favorite movie, bids can be placed online at https://propstore.com/liveauction.