Daniel Radclife's Harry Potter Chamber of Secrets costume sells for crazy price
Rare Harry Potter movie memorabilia has been sold at auction for an eye-watering amount.
It's no secret that movie fans love a bit of memorabilia from their favorite film, but not many people have a spare $100,000 to splash out on something new for their collection.
However, that is exactly what happened when Harry Potter's costume (complete with glasses!) worn by Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets sold for a cool $100,000 — that's £79,100 for UK readers!
Propstore, one of the world’s leading film and TV memorabilia companies announced yesterday (Wednesday, June 28) that their US Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, in which over 500 rare pieces from film and TV fetched in excess of $9.7 million.
But it isn't just Harry Potter memorabilia that attracts huge amounts of money. The biggest auction of the day went to the Evil Clown Doll from Poltergeist, which sold for $656,250, or £519,094.
Rose DeWitt Bukater's coat from Titanic, worn by Kate Winslet sold for $137,500 (£108,762) and Obi-Wan Kenobi's lightsaber, which was used by Ewan McGregor in Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith sold for $118,750 (£93,931).
Brandon Alinger, Propstore COO said of the auction: “The strength of sales in the auction from titles such as Back to Future, Batman, The Big Lebowski, Blade Runner, Jumanji, and Star Wars show the strength of entertainment collectibles as a hobby.
"It was also a very big day for horror, with our top two sales going to iconic horror props from Poltergeist and The Thing. We now move into days 2 and 3 of the auction, with hundreds of fantastic lots still to be sold to new owners worldwide.”
As the auction continues, over 900 additional lots will be sold today (Thursday, June 29) on day 2 (Thursday 29th June) and day 3 (Friday, June 30), with bidding beginning at 8 am PDT each day.
If you have some cash to splash and fancy getting your hands on something from your favorite movie, bids can be placed online at https://propstore.com/liveauction.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.