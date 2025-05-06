Richard Osman bitingly responds to Trump's 100% tariffs on movies not made in the US threat: 'It's going to be too expensive for Hollywood to make a movie anywhere'

Richard Osman, whose Thursday Murder Club movie will hit Netflix this summer, has responded to Donald Trump's threat to impose 100% tariffs on movies made in foreign countries.

Currently, many Hollywood movies are made in places like the UK, Australia, and Canada. But the American President has made it clear that he wants a lot more movies to be made in the US.

Richard Osman and the cast of The Thursday Murder Club movie (Image credit: Giles Keyte/Netflix)

However, TV presenter Richard Osman, the author of the bestselling book "The Thursday Murder Club", which has been turned into an upcoming film, spoke out against the proposal on his The Rest is Entertainment podcast.

He warned that unless Trump introduces significant financial incentives to make movies in Hollywood, he risks a situation where movies become too expensive to make anywhere.

“What he's actually done is said I'm going to make it too expensive for you to make a film abroad because of the tariffs I'm going to charge on your final project.

"But it's still too expensive for you to make a project in America. So actually, it’s going to be too expensive for Hollywood to make a movie anywhere! They can't make them in Hollywood because historically, it's too expensive. They now can't make them abroad because any tax incentives they're given is offset by this tariff. So it actually puts Hollywood in a position where they can't fund or finance anything.”

Osman went on to make the point that some movies that require certain locations can't be shot in America.

“Star Wars has to shoot in the desert, they don’t have an appropriate desert in the US. Some films have to shoot abroad. It’s an absolute impossibility not to."

It's unclear at this stage whether Trump will ultimately apply 100 % tariffs to films shot in foreign countries, but it has certainly caused huge alarm in the UK movie industry.

Currently, the tariffs wouldn't apply to television. The British author added that if they were to apply to television as well, the UK film and television industry would be in "big, big, big trouble".

He continued: "If he is serious and if you are putting a tariff on films, then there is absolutely no reason why you wouldn't put a tariff on television. If he is serious about that, then the repercussions would be felt in the UK industry immediately. Projects will be cancelled immediately. Studios would be left empty immediately."

Thursday Murder Club members Joyce (Celia Imrie), Ibrahim (Ben Kingsley), Elizabeth (Helen Mirren), and Ron (Pierce Brosnan) (Image credit: Giles Keyte/Netflix)

Meanwhile, fans of Richard Osman don't have long to wait for The Thursday Murder Club movie, as it's released on Netflix on Thursday, August 28.

The all-star cast includes Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Sir Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie.