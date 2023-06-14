Denise Welch has been cast as Queen Elizabeth II and fans are torn

Denise Welch has landed the role of the late Queen Elizabeth II in Diana the Musical, and the announcement has received quite a mixed reaction from fans!

Following in the footsteps of The Crown stars Claire Foy, Olivia Colman and Imelda Staunton, the Hollyoaks and Loose Women star is the next in line to the theatrical throne.

Denise will be starring in the musical adaptation of Princess Diana's life, alongside Kerry Ellis (Wicked, Anything Goes) and Maiya Quansah-Breed (Six) who are both taking on the role of Diana throughout her life.

WhatsOnStage has exclusively revealed: "This new concert version of the show will see the tale split into two parts, with an older Diana both narrating and reflecting back on her life and that of her 19-year-old self."

Announcing the news of her role on social media on Wednesday, June 14. Taking to Twitter, Denise wrote: "Queeeeeeeen!! Diana The Musical in concert. Dec 4th. Apollo Hammersmith."

Queeeeeeeen!! Diana The Musical in concert. Dec 4th. Apollo Hammersmith. https://t.co/U83TRmcqHH pic.twitter.com/lHOyhHPqRZJune 14, 2023 See more

Perhaps unsurprisingly, this news has sent fans into a frenzy with many of them sharing their thoughts on Twitter.

One called the news "the most iconic British pop culture moment in the 21st century" and another said "Denise Welch as the Queen, as she should."

Denise Welch as the Queen is maybe the most iconic British pop culture moment in the 21st Century https://t.co/I7EYzil643June 14, 2023 See more

“Denise Welch as the Queen” as she should https://t.co/qsO3cr24dbJune 14, 2023 See more

Denise Welch playing The Queen?! You really can't make it up... two tickets, please! https://t.co/7AW93OHJ9TJune 14, 2023 See more

did not have seeing Denise Welch in Diana the musical on my 2023 bingo but I’m not mad about it https://t.co/ysFOVD1PqaJune 14, 2023 See more

However, some fans weren't as convinced by the casting with one asking if they were "living on a different planet" and another being confused about the very existence of the musical, so it hasn't been a hit for everyone!

Am I living on a different planet? Denise Welch will be playing The Queen in the Diana musical?!?!! pic.twitter.com/qylDdHDJaAJune 14, 2023 See more

Got the email about the Diana musical tickets going on sale. Apart from being very confused as to why there is a Diana musical, I'm even more confused about Denise Welch playing The Queen.June 14, 2023 See more

Denise Welch playing the Queen in the Princess Diana musical??? pic.twitter.com/9X0dVoGNV9June 14, 2023 See more

The news comes after Denise Welch revealed she was taking a break from Loose Women for a little while, teasing she was going "on a little adventure".

And it seems she's got a busy few months coming up as she rehearses for Diana the Musical ahead of its winter performance at the Eventim Apollo on Monday, December 4. Tickets are on sale now and start from £26.75.

The original Diana the Musical briefly ran on Broadway in 2021, which is now available to watch on Netflix. It starred Jeanna de Waal, Erin Davie, Roe Hartrampf, and Judy Kaye.

It was based on the book by playwright Joe DiPietro who also wrote The Toxic Avenger with music and lyrics by DiPietro and David Bryan.