Derry Girls fans floored by shock cameo in the show's final moments

By published

Derry Girls has come to an end after three years and creator Lisa McGee had one final surprise for fans...

Derry Girls.
Derry Girls went out on a high after three years on our screens. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Derry Girls has come to a bittersweet end with fans everywhere delighted by the final episode, especially when the last moments featured a very special cameo.

During the hour-long special episode called The Agreement, Derry Girls season 3 paid tribute to the historic Good Friday Agreement, but no one was expecting Chelsea Clinton to make an appearance!.

Chelsea's cameo wrapped up a loose end from season two, where the series made reference to US President Bill Clinton visiting Northern Ireland, with the main characters Clare, Erin, Orla, Michelle and James writing Chelsea a letter but not receiving a response.

At the very end of The Agreement, it was revealed that Chelsea did eventually receive the letter and read it aloud, saying: "Dear Chelsea, our names are Erin, Orla, Clare, Michelle and James and we come from a place called Derry..."

See more

Fans were shocked by Chelsea's unexpected cameo, and loved how the series wrapped up neatly and kept surprising fans until the end with one saying creator Lisa McGee "played an absolute blinder".

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more

When polling day arrived in the episode, all the girls cast their votes despite some reservations especially Erin who asked Granda Joe: "what if we vote yes and it doesn't even work?" to which he simply replied, "And what if it does? What if no one else has to die?"

The referendum registered a 71.12% record-breaking turnout in favor of the Good Friday Agreement.

In a statement, Chelsea Clinton reflected on her Derry Girls cameo and said: "Thanks to Lisa McGee’s incredible talent, and that of the wonderful cast and crew of Derry Girls, people around the world have been able to better understand and relate to a hugely significant and important period of history in Northern Ireland and for the world.

"Like many, I am a big fan of the series, and I was honored to be able to appear in the very special final episode. I hope people enjoy watching it as much as I enjoyed being a part of it."

Derry Girls is available to watch on-demand via All4. 

Lucy Buglass
Lucy Buglass

Lucy joined the WhatToWatch.com team in 2021, where she writes series guides for must-watch programmes and the latest TV news. Originally from Northumberland, she graduated from Oxford Brookes University in 2016 with a degree in Film Studies and moved to London to begin a career writing about entertainment.


She is a Rotten Tomatoes approved film critic and has a huge passion for cinema. She especially loves horror, thriller and anything crime-related. Her favourite TV programmes include Inside No 9, American Horror Story and Black Mirror, but recently she's loving everything about Apple TV's Severance