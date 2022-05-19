Derry Girls fans floored by shock cameo in the show's final moments

Derry Girls went out on a high after three years on our screens.

Derry Girls has come to a bittersweet end with fans everywhere delighted by the final episode, especially when the last moments featured a very special cameo.

During the hour-long special episode called The Agreement, Derry Girls season 3 paid tribute to the historic Good Friday Agreement, but no one was expecting Chelsea Clinton to make an appearance!.

Chelsea's cameo wrapped up a loose end from season two, where the series made reference to US President Bill Clinton visiting Northern Ireland, with the main characters Clare, Erin, Orla, Michelle and James writing Chelsea a letter but not receiving a response.

At the very end of The Agreement, it was revealed that Chelsea did eventually receive the letter and read it aloud, saying: "Dear Chelsea, our names are Erin, Orla, Clare, Michelle and James and we come from a place called Derry..."

No flipping way 😲 @ChelseaClinton got the letter! #DerryGirls pic.twitter.com/rZw4kh0keuMay 18, 2022 See more

Fans were shocked by Chelsea's unexpected cameo, and loved how the series wrapped up neatly and kept surprising fans until the end with one saying creator Lisa McGee "played an absolute blinder".

Now THAT'S how to end a seriesThanks @LisaMMcGee & all the #DerryGirls and thanks @ChelseaClinton pic.twitter.com/MajpGmqDUiMay 18, 2022 See more

I mean, what other show would cast Ardal O’Hanlon next to Chelsea Clinton, and Liam Neeson alongside Bronagh Gallagher? On top of the #DerryGirls stellar cast? It is the stuff that dreams are made of, as was that Good Friday in 1998. @LisaMMcGee you played an absolute blinder ❤️May 18, 2022 See more

Omg 😱😱😱 Chelsea Clinton @ChelseaClinton That's quite the end 🤩🙏 #DerryGirls pic.twitter.com/6HQB8xjmi3May 18, 2022 See more

#DerryGirls speechless...still picking my jaw off the floor that Chelsea Clinton appeared !! @LisaMMcGee you are a genius. Thank you for a show which I will watch again and again!May 18, 2022 See more

Ok I did not see a @ChelseaClinton cameo happening in #DerryGirls HOW DID THEY PULL THAT OFFMay 18, 2022 See more

When polling day arrived in the episode, all the girls cast their votes despite some reservations especially Erin who asked Granda Joe: "what if we vote yes and it doesn't even work?" to which he simply replied, "And what if it does? What if no one else has to die?"

The referendum registered a 71.12% record-breaking turnout in favor of the Good Friday Agreement.

In a statement, Chelsea Clinton reflected on her Derry Girls cameo and said: "Thanks to Lisa McGee’s incredible talent, and that of the wonderful cast and crew of Derry Girls, people around the world have been able to better understand and relate to a hugely significant and important period of history in Northern Ireland and for the world.

"Like many, I am a big fan of the series, and I was honored to be able to appear in the very special final episode. I hope people enjoy watching it as much as I enjoyed being a part of it."

Derry Girls is available to watch on-demand via All4.