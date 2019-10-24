Does HDHomeRun Servio work with Plex?

Best answer: Yes, HDHomeRun Servio does work with Plex if you already have an HDHomeRun tuner. You will have to purchase their Plex Pass and download the Live TV streaming software to use this.

Plex and HDHomeRun

Plex and HDHomeRun are one of the few pairs you have as an option to watch live TV with Plex's service. With a tuner and Servio, you can save up to 300 hours of live shows from Plex, right to your Servio. Although you do have to have a tuner, it's great to be able to find a way to save your live shows, so you never miss a beat.

Whether it's classic live shows or football games you never want to miss, you can save anything. Once you're all set up, you can start enjoying everything that Plex has to offer. Adding on Servio ensures that you will always be up to date with your favorite series and favorite games.

What is Plex?

Plex is a TV and music service that brings you all the best options out there. From movies, music, and live TV, there's nothing you can't access with Plex. It is the end-all, be-all for media streaming. If you're truly in it for the live TV, you have to pay for Plex Pass, which is $40 a year or $5 a month .

Once you purchase your HDHomeRun tuner, an antenna , and get it set up with your Servio, it's rather easy to get Plex setup with that tuner. Since it has auto-detection for the device, there are just a few simple steps to get it going.

Purchase Plex Pass . Download the Plex Media Pass . Plug your antenna into your tuner . Plug your tuner into your internet router . Download the HDHomeRun app to set up DVR. Open the Plex app . Follow the setup wizard steps to get Plex started.

Once you're finished with these steps, you'll be able to enjoy all that Plex has to offer you with this service. You'll be avle to enjoy just about any media with Plex.

HDHomeRun and all it does

HDHomeRun is a perfect over-the-air antenna suitable for bringing local and network channels right to your Plex server. There are hundreds of supported channels that are unique to your area, as well as channels like NBC and CBS. Depending on your location, SiliconDust has several different local and network channels . Additionally, they have links on their page to check out which channels are available for you.

They also have many tuners that have different characteristics that can fit your lifestyle and family group. Whether you need to connect one device, four, or more, they have any choice that will fit you precisely. It's best to compare and contrast their devices before purchasing one outright, so make sure to grab the best one for you.

HDHomeRun Servio Storage for all



Gotta store 'em all.



The HDHomeRun Servio is a perfect way to save your favorite shows all in one device. Whether it's live movies or TV, this will be able to keep up to 300 hours of recordings for your viewing pleasure.



