Best Antenna for HDHomeRun in 2020

Now that you have your HDHomeRun, you're ready to get Streaming! But wait - you still need an antenna! Well, there is a lot to consider when buying your antenna, and we have you covered for that. The best overall antenna is going to be the Mohu Sky 60 for your HDHomeRun. With great range, multi-directional capabilities, and everything you need include, this sharp-looking antenna is the way to go. If you want a few ideas, these antennas will get your favorite shows going ASAP.

Best Overall: Mohu Sky 60

The Mohu Sky 60 has a lot going for it while doing it's best to avoid the trappings of being a "Jack of all trades, master of none." The antenna is designed to go both indoors in an attic, but you can also install it outdoors. It is perfectly capable of withstanding the elements. It works well in either environment.

Boasting an optimal range of 75+ miles, it will do a great job pulling in the signals from broadcasters. As with all antennas, the range is dependant on a lot of variables (trees, buildings, where it's mounted, etc.). To get the best range, be sure to install it as high as safely possible with the most unobstructed view to the direction of the broadcast towers.

Another great feature of the Mohu Sky 60 is that it's multi-directional. From time to time, OTA signals can shift for various reasons, and since this antenna is multi-directional, it will help with being able to "set it and forget it." If you purchase this antenna you'll also get an amplifier should you need one. You'll get all of this in a beautiful design plus all of the necessary hardware to install it at your home and get connected to your HDHomeRun.

Pros:

Great range

Multi-directional

Necessary hardware included

Looks better than most

Cons:

Still has to be mounted somewhere

Best Indoor: Mohu Curve 50

Mohu Curve 50 is a wonderful choice for functionality and style. Looking more like home decor than an antenna, the Mohu Curve 50 can fit on a table or be mounted on a wall without standing out too much. Aside from the physical shape of the antenna, there is a cover that is reversible from black to white so it can better fit in with your decor.

You'll find all the hardware in the box that you would need to get it connected to your HDHomeRun quick. This hardware includes a bracket should you want to attach this to your wall or stand for a shelf, as well as 16ft of coaxial cable. This amplified antenna will get you a range of 50+ miles from inside your home and look great doing it. If all of this wasn't enough, it also has the bonus of being multi-directional to save from the pain of requiring adjustments if the broadcast signals shift.

Pros:

Doesn't look like an antenna

Good range

Comes with hardware

Multi-directional

Cons:

Cost is a little higher than other indoor options

Best Long Range: Channel Master Advantage 100 CM-3020

Channel Master Advantage 100 CM-3020 is going to be the one to check out if you need long-range (100+ miles) and looks aren't necessary (it's big and metal). The Channel Master Advantage 100 CM-3020 is the antenna most people generally think of when they think of a roof-mounted TV antenna. Speaking of mounting, you'll need to purchase your own hardware separately. Aside from mounting hardware, other parts you may need to buy would be a coaxial cable and an amplifier should you need one.

This antenna also is a directional antenna, so be sure you know where those broadcasts are coming from, then point this beast that way. You'll want to do your best to find the least obstructed view for this antenna to see the path towards the broadcast towers. Some assembly will be required of antenna pieces to get it ready for installation on your roof, but once that's done, it's time to get this bad boy up high looking for those signals.

Pros:

Awesome range

Durable

Cons:

Pricey

Big and bulky

Bottom line

The antenna that is going to cover most needs for your HDHomeRun is going to be the Mohu Sky 60 . HDHomeRun is a clever piece of hardware that can take the signals your antenna is sending it and get your favorite shows to your screen of choice. There are a lot of antennas out there to choose from and in so MANY styles. From indoor to outdoor, thin window sticker types to a large metal apparatus on the roof, and even short-range of 10 miles to well over 100 miles. Look at your setup, budget, and take where you live into consideration.

