Ex 'EastEnders' star Maisie Smith lands new TV role

EastEnders fans are very familiar with Maisie Smith, who played the role of Tiffany Butcher for 13 years. But they'll be seeing a very different side to the actress as she embarks on a new TV challenge.

According to The Sun, Maisie will be taking part in SAS: Who Dares Wins which sees celebrities facing the tough secret selection course that special forces recruits undergo. So it's not going to be easy!

A source revealed: "Maisie wants to show there’s another side to her beyond the sweet Tiffany she’s been known for playing since she was six."

They added that her participation in Strictly Come Dancing has encouraged her to try new things. She was a runner-up in the 2020 series of the competition alongside Gorka Márquez.

The source continued: “She got a glimpse of life beyond EastEnders in Strictly and enjoyed the freedom.

"She’d signed up when she told ’Enders bosses she was leaving, and can’t wait to get stuck in and prove her grit. She’s determined to give a good account of herself but knows it’ll be tough."

It's not yet known exactly what challenges Maisie will be taking on during the upcoming series of SAS: Who Dares Wins because once again the producers are remaining tight-lipped about the details. And, indeed, Channel 4 hasn't confirmed Maisie's participation.

A Channel 4 spokeswoman said: "In the best traditions of the SAS, this mission is confidential. However, full details will be released when the series broadcasts next year."

Maisie Smith left EastEnders in 2021, and at the time of her departure said: "It’s time to say farewell to Tiff! I’ve grown up on EastEnders since 2008, and have learnt from the best over the past 13 years.

"I’m very excited for my next challenge and thank the BBC for the opportunity they gave me as a six-year-old."

A release date for the new series of SAS: Who Dares Wins has not yet been revealed, but we'll let you know when we'll be seeing Maisie and other celebs as soon as we know!