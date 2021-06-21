Get 3 months of the Disney Bundle for free on Amazon Prime Day
All you have to do is buy a new Amazon device.
Here's another Amazon Prime Day deal you're definitely going to want to check out. If you snag a new Amazon Fire TV or Fire tablet device (we've got the list of eligible models below), Amazon is going to hook you up with three free months of the Disney bundle.
That means you'll get three months — free — of Disney+, a basic Hulu subscription, and ESPN+. The bundle normally runs $13.99 a month, so you're saving about $42 here.
The Disney Bundle really is just about the best streaming deal around. It gets you three subscriptions for the price of two, and pretty much runs the gamut of content. Disney+, of course, is home to all things Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic. It's home to new originals like Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Loki, and WandaVision.
Hulu — well, it's Hulu. It's got the massive catalog of on-demand titles, with some of the most popular and best shows and movies around. Hulu also is home to new exclusives like The Handmaid's Tale.
And ESPN+ is the streaming sports service that's a must-have for anyone who loves sports. You can watch more live events than could possibly fit on TV, from pretty much any sport that exists. It's also the exclusive home of UFC pay-per-view events. In addition to live sports, ESPN+ also has a bunch of exclusive original content, led by Peyton Manning and Peyton's Places.
So, all in all, a pretty darn good deal. Especially when you consider the various Amazon devices that'll unlock this deal. Here's the list of what's on sale that will get you three months of the Disney Bundle for free.
- Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) with Alexa Voice Remote
- Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote
- Fire TV Cube
- Fire TV 4K Essentials Bundle including Fire TV Stick 4K, Remote Cover (Red) and USB Power Cable
- Fire 7 tablet, 7-inch display, 16 GB
- Fire 7 Essentials Bundle including Fire 7 Tablet (Black, 16GB), Amazon Standing Case (Charcoal Black), and Nupro Anti-Glare Screen Protector
- Fire HD 8 tablet, 8-inch HD display, 32 GB, latest model (2020 release)
- Fire HD 8 Plus tablet, HD display, 32 GB, latest model (2020 release)
- Fire HD 8 Plus tablet without lockscreen ads, HD display, 32 GB, our best 8" tablet for portable entertainment, Slate, Wireless Charging Dock
- Fire HD 10 Plus tablet, 10.1", 1080p Full HD, 32 GB, latest model (2021 release)
