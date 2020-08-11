Get a peek into the easter eggs hidden throughout 'Star Trek: Lower Decks'

Star Trek: Lower decks takes you where no one has gone before: The less rock-star parts of Star Fleet.

One of the best things about any new Star Trek series is figuring out all the ways the show ties into the older Star Trek series. That's been true basically from The Next Generation on through Discovery, Picard and now Star Trek: Lower Decks.

And rather than leave us to our own devices to figure out all the Easter eggs and callbacks and other hidden treasures, Mike McMahan — creator, executive producer and showrunner of Lower Decks — is walking us through all the little secrets hidden in "Second Contact," the first episode of the new series.

In a short span of just less than a minute, McMahan points out how "we could do an entire behind-the-scenes alone on all the stuff we packed into that box."

McMahan also points out some of the cool things Capt. Freeman has on her shelf in her ready room.

And, well, that's it. But this little teaser almost certainly serves as a head up that there will be plenty more little surprises hidden away in the Lower Decks world.

Star Trek: Lower Decks is available now on CBS All Access, with new episodes premieres each Thursday.