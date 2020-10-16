Get ready for Totally Game Season 2
Some of the most compelling stories of some of the most popular entertainment isn't even on traditional TV.
Some of the most compelling video that millions and millions of people are watching isn't traditional, and it's not even on TV. And come Oct. 28, Season 2 of Totally Game drops on the Totally Game feeds.
Season 1 racked up more than 21 million views for the short-form series, and Season 2 is prepped to launch on Facebook, Snapchat and YouTube, as well as some of your favorite gaming sites.
What to expect in Season 2? How about Jeff Leach — you know him as the voice of Ghost in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare — breaks down a new way to reach fans, and how he's built a loyal community on the other side of the controller.
You'll also meet Zoe Espinoza of Austin, Texas, a blind, nonbinary gamer who's also a kickass Mortal Combat player.
Or how about a real-life Peter Parker (who's named neither Peter nor Parker, though that's neither here nor there) who recreates all kinds of stunts from the Spider-Man game.
Still need more? How about:
- The world's highest level Overwatch player finds an unexpected challenge.
- The first Apex Legends player to reach 100,000 kills faces a new series of crazy in-game challenges.
- You'll meet the world's number one Tekken player — from Pakistan.
- And someone who gave up a six-figure salary to play Super Smash Bros full-time.
It all goes down starting Oct. 28. Be sure to stretch before watching.
