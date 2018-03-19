For a good manager, call Susie Myerson

"Cute" definitely isn't a word you'd use to describe Susie Myerson, the pint-sized one-client manager of the one and only Amanda Gleason. Erm, make that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. But cute is definitely what you'd call a round of advertisements meant to drum up even more publicity ahead of the Emmy Awards — especially given what it took for Susie to finally get her own phone.

Via Variety :

Those who call the number will speak with a live person/character from Susie's world at the Gaslight comedy club. These "characters" will talk with callers about Midge and then forward them to a clip of one of her stand-up routines featured in the show. The first 150 callers to get a live person will also receive a limited edition seven-inch record of music from the show.

The Emmy nominees won't be announced for months, and the winners will be announced in September, so you've got plenty of time to call.